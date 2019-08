© Corbis via Getty Images



He couldn't buy his freedom — but he could buy vending machine snacks, the "friendship" of fellow inmates, and hours on end away from his cell meeting with lawyers.Millionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein spread his wealth around as much as he could in the month before he committed suicide on Aug. 10 at the federal Manhattan Correctional Center, The New York Times reported Saturday from the hardened criminals in the MCC's Special Housing Unit, where he awaited trial on a massive underage sex trafficking indictment, outlet reported.To escape the misery of his damp, mouse and roach infested cell, the disgraced money manager would"It was shift work, all designed by someone who had infinite resources to try and get as much comfort as possible," a lawyer who was often in the jail visiting clients told the outlet.At times, at least, the perks worked to lift his spirits.A lawyer who met with Epstein in early August claimed he was "very very upbeat" — an account that jibes with what sources told The Post about his spirits in the days before he apparently killed himself Attorney David Schoen told paper he met with Epstein for roughly five hours, and had expected to join his legal team."One thing I can say for sure issaid Schoen, who was ultimately never hired.But, lawyers and prison staff told The Times.one lawyer told the paper.He spent his last day sitting for hours with his lawyers, and would have been well aware that a court had that day released a damaging trove of some 2,000 pages of documents from a prior defamation lawsuit by one of his accusers.Then, back to the dankness and vermin of his cell, which The Times said was positioned so that a small window would have allowed Epstein to see if the guards tasked with monitoring him were awake or — as prison officials now charge — asleep.The city Medical Examiner's Office has concluded his death was a suicide On Saturday, Epstein's former attorney Alan Dershowitz told The Post that despite the murder conspiracies swirling around the pedophile's death, he is certain his former client just gave up. "I think he killed himself because he didn't want to spend the rest of his life in prison," Dershowitz said."He did a cost-benefit analysis, and thought he'd be better off dead."