Epstein Death Evidence #1: Mysteriously, No CCTV Footage Available
The smoking gun: there is no video footage available. We are told the cameras weren't turned on, or malfunctioned or just didn't happen to work for those crucial hours before his death/disappearance. Funny how the US has become the most surveilled nation in the history of the world, with CCTV everywhere, facial recognition being rolled out, private-public partnerships (i.e. Big Gov-Corporatocracy collusion) (e.g. local police gaining access to Amazon's Ring camera across neighborhoods), cameras embedded in smart devices and the NSA watching every move Americans make - yet can't manage to keep a camera on a high-profile prisoner who was a high-security risk. The cameras also mysteriously didn't work the night of Diana's death, and the cameras didn't appear to get much footage of the "plane" hitting the Pentagon apart from a couple of blurry frames. Hmmm...
Epstein Death Evidence #2: It Was Not a "Proper Prison Guard" Who Was Watching Epstein
At this stage, the "evidence" we have is still sparse, and much of it is anonymous reports that are very hard to verify. The AP (Associated Press) appears to be the origin of this anonymous clue:
"A person familiar with operations at the federal jail where Jeffrey Epstein killed himself says one of the two people guarding him the night he died wasn't a correctional officer. The person wasn't authorized to disclose information about the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity."Epstein Death Evidence #3: Epstein Not Checked Upon for Hours Before Alleged "Suicide"
This was reported by The Washington Post on Sunday August 11th. Epstein was not checked upon for several hours before the event of his death/disappearance:
"Corrections officers had not checked in on financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein for "several" hours before he was found hanging in his cell Saturday, a person familiar with the matter said, just one in a series of missteps in the hours leading up to his death. Officers should have been checking on Epstein, who was being held in a special housing unit of the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City, every 30 minutes ..."Epstein Death Evidence #4: Epstein Did Not Get a New Cellmate the Day Before his "Death"
This quote is from the same Washington Post article linked above. However as we dig deeper we find there are conflicting reports. Some sources state that since Epstein was taken off Suicide Watch, he should have had a cellmate, and that therefore it was an anomaly or irregularity that he did not; others state that since he had tried to commit suicide, he was intentionally being kept in solitary confinement. Here is the quote:
"... under normal circumstances, [Epstein] also should have had a cellmate, according to the person familiar with the matter and union officials representing facility employees ... But a person who had been assigned to share a cell with Epstein was transferred on Friday, and — for reasons that investigators are still exploring — he did not receive a new cellmate, the person familiar with the matter said Sunday night. That left Epstein, who had previously been placed on suicide watch, alone and unmonitored — at least in the hours before his death — by even those officers assigned to guard him."Epstein Death Evidence #5: 2 MCC Employees Told to Leave (Right Before Epstein "Died")
This is another anonymous report, this time allegedly from 2 guards at the MCC (Metropolitan Correctional Center) where Epstein was being detained. Although anonymous, it is very intriguing nonetheless. The pretext of "maintenance" to get rid of honest, reliable witnesses brings to mind the way that "terror drills" were used on 9/11 to confuse honest, reliable people that would have followed procedure and (at the very least) blown the whistle or (ideally) stopped the false flag operation:
Epstein Death Evidence #6: Epstein Hauled Off 2 Hours Before "Death"? Mysterious 4Chan Post
Here's another anonymous posting, this time from 4chan as reported by outlets such as Intellihub:
"Not saying anything after this pls do not try to dox me but last night after 0415 they took him [Epstein] [to] medical in a wheelchair front cuffed but not 1 triage nurse says they spoke to him. Next thing we know trip vans show up? We do not do releases on weekends unless a judge orders it. Next thing we know, he's put in a single man cell and hangs himself? Here's the thing, the trip van did NOT sign in and we did not record the plate number and a guy with a green dress military outfit was in the back of the van according to the tower guy that let him through the gate. You guys I am shaking right now but I think they switched him out."Epstein Death Evidence #7: Former MCC Inmate: Hanging Impossible
Next we have 2 reports. The first is from someone claiming to be a former MCC inmate:
"There's no way that man could have killed himself. I've done too much time in those units. It's an impossibility. Between the floor and the ceiling is like 8 or 9 feet. There's no way for you to connect to anything. You have sheets, but they're paper level, not strong enough. He was 200 pounds — it would never happen. When you're on suicide watch, they put you in this white smock, a straitjacket. They know a person cannot be injurious to themselves. The clothing they give you is a jump-in uniform. Everything is a dark brown color. Could he have done it from the bed? No sir. There's a steel frame, but you can't move it. There's no light fixture. There's no bars. They don't give you enough in there that could successfully create an instrument of death. You want to write a letter, they give you rubber pens and maybe once a week a piece of paper. Nothing hard or made of metal."This is echoed by Lewis Kasman, a former confidant of mobster John Gotti Sr. who visited Gotti several times at the MCC in 1992, as reported in the New York Post:
"If he killed himself someone had to have helped him ... There are cameras going 24/7 and they're watching 24/7. Someone had to give [Epstein] the equipment to kill himself and he had to pay for it dearly. That facility for years had issues of corruption, with correction officers bringing in food or cellphones for wealthy people."The article further states that:
"Kasman said he heard US Attorney General William Barr personally made a hush-hush trip to the MCC two weeks ago, about the time Epstein was found in his cell with bruises around his neck.Epstein Death Evidence #8: Shouting and Shrieking? Or Not?
"When does that happen?" he asked. "The attorney general never visits jails. Something's not right there.""
Again, we have conflicting reports on this point. One report (from MSM outlet CBS) states there was "shouting and shrieking" but other reports say there was not:
"On the morning of Jeffrey Epstein's death there was shouting and shrieking from his jail cell, a source familiar with the situation told CBS News. Corrections officers attempted to revive him while saying "breathe, Epstein, breathe.""However this report from The Mind Unleashed features the testimony of an MCC inmate nearby Esptein who claims he heard nothing:
"However, Bruce Barket, a lawyer for Nicholas Tartaglione, an inmate locked up nearby, claims his client heard nothing unusual that morning. "Nobody heard anything," Barket said. "It was a silent act." Tartaglione was a cellmate of Epstein when he was placed on suicide watch in late July after being discovered unresponsive in the fetal position with marks around his neck on the floor of his cell. Tartaglione has denied having any involvement in that incident. Barket stated in July that Epstein and his client got along well."Epstein Death Evidence #9: Prison Guards Asleep (Updated Aug. 15th 2019)
Reports have emerged that the 2 prison guards who were supposed to be watching Epstein were actually asleep. They then lied about it by falsifying the logs. This means Epstein was unwatched for hours, thus allowing plenty of time for either a murder or a body switch:
"The two staff members who were guarding the jail unit where Jeffrey Epstein apparently killed himself fell asleep, failed to check on him for about three hours and falsified records to cover up their mistake, according to several law enforcement and prison officials with knowledge of the matter ... The two staff members in the special housing unit where Mr. Epstein was held — 9 South — falsely recorded in a log that they had checked on the financier, who was facing sex trafficking charges, every 30 minutes, as was required, two of the officials said. Such false entries in an official log could constitute a federal crime.Epstein Death Evidence #10: Epstein Autopsy Shows Broken Bone More Suggestive of Strangulation than Suicide (Updated Aug. 15th 2019)
In fact, the two people guarding Mr. Epstein had been asleep for some or all of the three hours, three of the officials said."
A Washington Post report on the preliminary Esptein autopsy results reveals that Epstein had multiple broken bones in his neck, including a broken hyoid bone, which is typically more associated with homicide (strangulation) rather than suicide (hanging):
"Among the bones broken in Epstein's neck was the hyoid bone, which in men is near the Adam's apple. Such breaks can occur in those who hang themselves, particularly if they are older, according to forensics experts and studies on the subject. But they are more common in victims of homicide by strangulation, the experts said ... Jonathan L. Arden, president of the National Association of Medical Examiners, said a hyoid can be broken in many circumstances but is more commonly associated with homicidal strangulation than suicidal hanging."The Epstein Case: How Real Power Kills (or Rescues)
Despite all the conflicting reports and anonymous sources, a picture is beginning to emerge. Key things happened in the lead up to the event which should not have happened. Who orchestrated the camera failure? Who assigned novices or untrained officers to watch Epstein? Who prevented employees from checking on Epstein in the hours leading up to the event? Who decided to keep Epstein solitary without a cellmate? Who gave the order to send home the 2 guards due to "maintenance"? If it happened, who escorted Epstein out of the building? If it happened, why did US Federal Attorney General William Barr (who is already connected to Epstein in the past) visit the MCC 2 weeks prior to the event? These and more are the questions that we need to be asking to get to the bottom of this conspiracy - because that, clearly, is what it is. A conspiracy to kill or rescue the arguably most notorious pedophile and sex-trafficker of our time, Jeffrey Epstein.
The Epstein Case and the Bigger Picture of NWO Sex Trafficking, Pedophilia and Satanism
Regardless of what transpires further with the Epstein death investigation, we need to focus on both the Epstein case itself and the bigger picture of how it is a manifestation of the NWO international network of sex trafficking, pedophilia and Satanism. Epstein wasn't just a pedophile, or just a sex-trafficker, or just a blackmailer. He was a member of both The Trilateral Commission and the CFR (Council on Foreign Relations). He was most likely an Intelligence agent. He was a transhumanist. He rubbed shoulders with presidents, prime ministers, top scientists, top lawyers and top financiers. He was a consummate NWO insider, through and through.
But that's not all. Recently unsealed court documents show how Epstein had ordered 3 books from Amazon.com (see image above) pertaining to sadomasochism and sex slaves: SM 101: A Realistic Introduction, SlaveCraft: Roadmaps for Erotic Servitude and Training with Miss Abernathy: A Workbook for Erotic Slaves and Their Owners. Now we are getting to the heart of the NWO: pedophilia and Satanism. This case cuts deep, and we are just at the beginning.
What if so many names come out that it eventually links up to other sex rings in the US in the past (e.g. the Franklin coverup) and around the world (e.g. in Australia as exposed by Fiona Barrett)? What if more Satanic elements of this case emerge? One thing leads to another. All these things are connected, because at the heart of the matter, they are being directed by a group of psychopaths who derive pleasure from others' pain. If permanent good is to come from this Epstein case, it will be to open people's eyes to broader scale of evil being perpetrated by the NWO, of which this is just a manifestation. Epstein and his co-conspirators will come and go, but after all the speculation and sensationalism dies down, those of us who strive to create a society of freedom, independence and peace are still left with the same challenge: exposing all the sex trafficking rings and pedophilia in the world so this kind of atrocious behavior can be stopped for good.
*****
Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles and senior researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Steemit and FB.
Sources:
*https://www.kmov.com/news/of-epstein-s-guards-not-a-corrections-officer/article_9b64a76a-2dab-57f7-884b-686ebbf63e35.html
*https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/it-was-inevitable-officers-watching-epstein-were-on-overtime-due-to-jail-staffing-shortage-union-president-says/2019/08/11/2b611404-bc5e-11e9-a5c6-1e74f7ec4a93_story.html
*https://twitter.com/BreakingNLive/status/1160235309596139520
*https://www.intellihub.com/prison-workers-4chan-post-10-minutes-before-news-of-jeffrey-epsteins-death-hit-media-guy-in-a-green-dress-military-outfit-switched-him-out/#
*https://nypost.com/2019/08/10/former-mcc-inmate-theres-no-way-jeffrey-epstein-killed-himself/
*https://nypost.com/2019/08/11/former-gotti-confidant-says-jail-where-jeffrey-epstein-died-catered-toward-wealthy-inmates/
*https://www.cbsnews.com/news/jeffrey-epstein-death-shrieking-heard-jail-cell-morning-he-died-metropolitan-correctional-center/
*https://themindunleashed.com/2019/08/william-barr-reassigns-warden-jail-epstein-died.html
*https://www.nytimes.com/2019/08/13/nyregion/jeffrey-epstein-jail-officers.html
*https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/autopsy-finds-broken-bones-in-jeffrey-epsteins-neck-deepening-questions-around-his-death/2019/08/14/d09ac934-bdd9-11e9-b873-63ace636af08_story.html
*https://www.insider.com/jeffrey-epstein-sex-slave-books-amazon-receipt-court-documents-2019-8
*https://steemit.com/epstein/@v4vapid/america-s-oligarchic-connection-the-cfr-cf-trilateral-commission-epstein-clinton-trump-and-larry-summers
*https://thefreedomarticles.com/satanic-pedophilia-network-exposed-australia/
Comment: See also: