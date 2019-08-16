Epstein Death Evidence #1: Mysteriously, No CCTV Footage Available

Epstein Death Evidence #2: It Was Not a "Proper Prison Guard" Who Was Watching Epstein

"A person familiar with operations at the federal jail where Jeffrey Epstein killed himself says one of the two people guarding him the night he died wasn't a correctional officer. The person wasn't authorized to disclose information about the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity."

Epstein Death Evidence #3: Epstein Not Checked Upon for Hours Before Alleged "Suicide"

"Corrections officers had not checked in on financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein for "several" hours before he was found hanging in his cell Saturday, a person familiar with the matter said, just one in a series of missteps in the hours leading up to his death. Officers should have been checking on Epstein, who was being held in a special housing unit of the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City, every 30 minutes ..."

Epstein Death Evidence #4: Epstein Did Not Get a New Cellmate the Day Before his "Death"

"... under normal circumstances, [Epstein] also should have had a cellmate, according to the person familiar with the matter and union officials representing facility employees ... But a person who had been assigned to share a cell with Epstein was transferred on Friday, and — for reasons that investigators are still exploring — he did not receive a new cellmate, the person familiar with the matter said Sunday night. That left Epstein, who had previously been placed on suicide watch, alone and unmonitored — at least in the hours before his death — by even those officers assigned to guard him."

Epstein Death Evidence #5: 2 MCC Employees Told to Leave (Right Before Epstein "Died")

Epstein Death Evidence #6: Epstein Hauled Off 2 Hours Before "Death"? Mysterious 4Chan Post

"Not saying anything after this pls do not try to dox me but last night after 0415 they took him [Epstein] [to] medical in a wheelchair front cuffed but not 1 triage nurse says they spoke to him. Next thing we know trip vans show up? We do not do releases on weekends unless a judge orders it. Next thing we know, he's put in a single man cell and hangs himself? Here's the thing, the trip van did NOT sign in and we did not record the plate number and a guy with a green dress military outfit was in the back of the van according to the tower guy that let him through the gate. You guys I am shaking right now but I think they switched him out."

Epstein Death Evidence #7: Former MCC Inmate: Hanging Impossible

"There's no way that man could have killed himself. I've done too much time in those units. It's an impossibility. Between the floor and the ceiling is like 8 or 9 feet. There's no way for you to connect to anything. You have sheets, but they're paper level, not strong enough. He was 200 pounds — it would never happen. When you're on suicide watch, they put you in this white smock, a straitjacket. They know a person cannot be injurious to themselves. The clothing they give you is a jump-in uniform. Everything is a dark brown color. Could he have done it from the bed? No sir. There's a steel frame, but you can't move it. There's no light fixture. There's no bars. They don't give you enough in there that could successfully create an instrument of death. You want to write a letter, they give you rubber pens and maybe once a week a piece of paper. Nothing hard or made of metal."

"If he killed himself someone had to have helped him ... There are cameras going 24/7 and they're watching 24/7. Someone had to give [Epstein] the equipment to kill himself and he had to pay for it dearly. That facility for years had issues of corruption, with correction officers bringing in food or cellphones for wealthy people."

"Kasman said he heard US Attorney General William Barr personally made a hush-hush trip to the MCC two weeks ago, about the time Epstein was found in his cell with bruises around his neck.



"When does that happen?" he asked. "The attorney general never visits jails. Something's not right there.""

Epstein Death Evidence #8: Shouting and Shrieking? Or Not?

"On the morning of Jeffrey Epstein's death there was shouting and shrieking from his jail cell, a source familiar with the situation told CBS News. Corrections officers attempted to revive him while saying "breathe, Epstein, breathe.""

"However, Bruce Barket, a lawyer for Nicholas Tartaglione, an inmate locked up nearby, claims his client heard nothing unusual that morning. "Nobody heard anything," Barket said. "It was a silent act." Tartaglione was a cellmate of Epstein when he was placed on suicide watch in late July after being discovered unresponsive in the fetal position with marks around his neck on the floor of his cell. Tartaglione has denied having any involvement in that incident. Barket stated in July that Epstein and his client got along well."

Epstein Death Evidence #9: Prison Guards Asleep (Updated Aug. 15th 2019)

"The two staff members who were guarding the jail unit where Jeffrey Epstein apparently killed himself fell asleep, failed to check on him for about three hours and falsified records to cover up their mistake, according to several law enforcement and prison officials with knowledge of the matter ... The two staff members in the special housing unit where Mr. Epstein was held — 9 South — falsely recorded in a log that they had checked on the financier, who was facing sex trafficking charges, every 30 minutes, as was required, two of the officials said. Such false entries in an official log could constitute a federal crime.



In fact, the two people guarding Mr. Epstein had been asleep for some or all of the three hours, three of the officials said."

Epstein Death Evidence #10: Epstein Autopsy Shows Broken Bone More Suggestive of Strangulation than Suicide (Updated Aug. 15th 2019)

"Among the bones broken in Epstein's neck was the hyoid bone, which in men is near the Adam's apple. Such breaks can occur in those who hang themselves, particularly if they are older, according to forensics experts and studies on the subject. But they are more common in victims of homicide by strangulation, the experts said ... Jonathan L. Arden, president of the National Association of Medical Examiners, said a hyoid can be broken in many circumstances but is more commonly associated with homicidal strangulation than suicidal hanging."

The Epstein Case: How Real Power Kills (or Rescues)

The Epstein Case and the Bigger Picture of NWO Sex Trafficking, Pedophilia and Satanism

