"Cohn's job was to run the little boys. Say you had an admiral, a general, a congressman, who did not want to go along with the program. Cohn's job was to set them up, then they would go along" [1]

1) Concurrent to the present Epstein case, a subsequent Pentagon pedophilia scandal of epic proportions is not followed, juxtaposed to the Epstein reporting or even reported on at all by mainstream press [2]



2) The 'con' pimping little boys to the Pentagon and Congress happened to be Roy Cohn, a longtime mafioso attorney who cross-references both MOSSAD & CIA via organized crime and, as well, Cohn was a Donald Trump mentor.



3) "Many of the same names that surrounded Cohn until death in the late 1980s would later come to surround Jeffrey Epstein, with their names later appearing in Epstein's now-infamous "little black book"" [3]

The lady doth protest too much, methinks -Hamlet Act III, Scene II



"We will get to the bottom of what happened, and there will be accountability" - Attorney General William Barr.

"A quarter century ago, the president's attorney general, William Barr, staunchly opposed the independent counsel's investigation of [Iran-Contra] wrongdoing in the White House, and he also firmly supported [George H.W.] Bush's use of pardons as a means of self-protection" [6]

"Prior to resigning from his post at the CIA, Gregg had worked directly under William Casey and, in the late 1970s, alongside a young William Barr in stonewalling the congressional Pike Committee and Church Committee, which investigated the CIA beginning in 1975. Among the things that they [the committees] were tasked with investigating were the CIA's "love traps," or sexual blackmail operations used to lure foreign diplomats to bugged apartments, complete with recording equipment and two-way mirrors" [7], [bold RTW]

"Historically, one of Wilson's Agency jobs was to subvert members of both houses [of Congress] by any means necessary.... Certain people could be easily coerced by living out their sexual fantasy in the flesh.... A remembrance of these occasions [was] permanently recorded via selected cameras.... The technicians in charge of filming ... [were] TSD [Technical Services Division of the CIA]. The unwitting porno stars advanced in their political careers, some of [whom] may still be in office"[8]

"A lot of their key men in a country would be the intelligence [CIA] officers in the American embassy. Throughout their correspondence, that's the kind of guy they would like to have involved [And] They always had a lot of Army intelligence guys involved, Pentagon guys"[12]

"Let's say I hear you raped three little girls. What would I think of you?" The man guessed that Coe would probably think that he was a monster. "No," answered Coe, "I wouldn't."[13]

"Most Catholics don't realize that the principal gatherers of intelligence on the part of the Holy See are the apostolic nuncios and their diplomatic staff, just like the ambassadors and staff of embassies that are deployed around the world by every nation-state" [14]

"the Vatican is .. relying increasingly on reactionary troops. It is closing ranks with evangelists, bible fundamentals and extremely reactionary forces" [15]

"On June 5th [2014] Pope Francis met in private with Doug Coe, one of the most influential evangelicals in the US and head of the Family" [16]

"The END Network Abuse Act would require the Pentagon to enter into agreements with groups including law enforcement, child protection services, social services, and trauma-informed healthcare providers in order to cut down or halt the spread and impact of these images on DOD networks.



"The National Criminal Justice Training Center, one of the groups that has thrown its weight behind the bill, reported in 2018 that DOD's network was ranked 19th out of almost 3,000 nationwide networks on the amount of peer-to-peer child pornography sharing" [17]

"Due to DCIS [Defense Criminal Investigative Service] headquarters' direction and other DCIS investigative priorities, this investigation is cancelled" [18]

"The woman identified only as Tiffany Doe in the lawsuit, a 'trusted employee' of Epstein's,' corroborated Johnson's' allegations in a telephone call with DailyMail.com, but she refused to reveal her full identity" [20]

In whose interest is it the Epstein pedophilia operation be blown open?

