Society's Child
Russian airliner with 233 on board suffers birdstrike, makes safe belly landing in cornfield near Moscow
RT
Thu, 15 Aug 2019 18:30 UTC
Bound for Simferopol, Crimea, the Airbus A321 unexpectedly struck "numerous" seagulls or crows shortly after departing from Moscow's Zhukovsky Airport.
Having no time to dump fuel and with no deployed undercarriages, the heavy-loaded jet made a belly landing in a cornfield just 1km from the runway. A spine chilling footage from inside the airctaft surfaced online a while later.
Moments before the bumpy touchdown, the malfunctioning engines were switched to avoid fire on board, it has been reported.
Ural Airlines CEO Sergey Skuratov said the scale of the birdstrike was in fact something out of the ordinary.
"It is quite rare, it happens maybe once in 50 years."
Luckily, there was no blaze on board the ill-fated Airbus and no one died in the incident. Still, 76 passengers - including 19 children - received injuries. The majority of injuries weren't serious and only one person required hospitalization, the Emergencies Ministry said, as it revealed the revised numbers. Initial reports said that only 23 people had been injured.
Meanwhile, the airline praised the crew for professionallism during the spine chilling landing as well as for "well-organized evacuation."
People later described the traumatic experience they went through.
"Now I believe in God, for sure."
"This is my second birthday," another woman is heard saying in a video taken by one of the passengers.
The Thursday incident is reminiscent of a 2009 incident known as the 'Miracle on the Hudson' involving US Airways Flight 1549, when an Airbus A320 flown by Captain Chesley Sullenberger and Jeffrey Skiles hit a flock of geese after takeoff from New York City's LaGuardia Airport and lost all engine power. Unable to land at any available airport, they had to ditch the jet in the Hudson River outside Manhattan, with all 155 rescued by nearby ferries and boats.
Waterspout in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 9 August 2019
Comment: Footage of the birdstrike has emerged: Flattened cornstalks and a dented nose cone make up the bulk of the damage in the aftermath of an emergency landing near Moscow.
Footage shows the wreckage of the largely intact aircraft up close. Russia's Investigative Committee rushed to the scene of Thursday's accident, near Moscow's Zhukovsky Airport, but what they found was atypical for crash sites.With all 226 passengers and seven crew surviving the emergency landing, officials marveled at an almost entirely intact aircraft.