Tesco food price hikes
© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)
TESCO raised prices on 1000 food items, apples in Europe down 20% yield from last year, pears 14%. Nicaragua bean prices up 20% and scallop population down, water too fresh from record floods across the USA Mississippi basin areas.

Climate Revolution is a 'Must Read' for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.

Winter is Coming Cycles of Change Presentation: A comprehensive PDF slide presentation with accompanying MP3 narration of the slides by David DuByne, author of Climate Revolution. Over an hour of detailed explanation and documentation of the rapidly approaching periods of life-changing Cold we will soon experience.


Sources