© File Photo



"Today, me and my colleagues in the CBI are proud that we have had a tiny share in the all-out resistance and victory of the Iranian people against this big plot (which came) in one of the most sensitive periods of the country's history."

© Unknown



The governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) saysdespite growing economic pressure from the United States and a flare-up of tensions in the Persian Gulf over the past weeks.Abdolnasser Hemmati said on Friday that "enemies" failed to realize their objectives from imposing sanctions on Iran which wasHemmati's comments on Instagram came amid reports thaton Thursday as it traded 118,000 against the greenback, a surge of around 13 percent compared to earlier in July when each dollar had been sold for 135,000 Iranian rials. Hemmati said:The official, however, admitted thatIran has been faced with some of the harshest sanctions ever imposed on a country after US President Donald Trump withdrew from a major international agreement on Tehran's nuclear program in May last year.Trump has stated repeatedly that sanctions would finally force the Iranians to bow, claiming that people in the country have had huge difficulties finding foods and medicine. However, official data released by the government this week showed thatThe surge of the Iranian rial and the declined inflation comes despite renewed military tensions in the Persian Gulf where Iran has refused to release a British tanker it seized last Friday. The incident, which Iran linked to the tanker's carelessness for maritime rules, came two weeks after Britain seized an Iranian supertanker in its overseas territory of Gibraltar.