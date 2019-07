© Underground Health

Risks of Artificial Sweeteners

EU-funded project published in 2010, found that pregnant women who consume a high number of fizzy drinks containing artificial sweeteners appeared to be at greater risk of having a premature baby.

Experts now have reason to doubt the safety of an artificial sweetener. They are claimed to be calorie-free sugar alternative but in fact, maybe 200 times sweeter.The artificial sweetener is used in thousands of products including big brands. The experts have cast serious doubts and have safety questions.The aspartame, an artificial sweetener is used in everything these days with a label "Calorie Free" and "Sugar-Free" for health-conscious people. This may be causing more harm than giving any health benefits.Experts from the University of Sussex are really concerned about the health issues connected with aspartame.Professor Erik Millstone and Elisabeth Dawson in their new academic paper have said the earlier review by European Food Safety Authority declaring aspartame safe in 2013 was seriously flawed.They have also said the agency relied on very weak studies.He said :Professor Erik Millstone, who has been a long-time critic of the additive and has been criticized by the makers of aspartame. They have suggested he is obsessed with aspartame and questioned his expertise. He has been also accused of ignoring scientific evidence.The aspartame, an artificial sweetener the calorie-free alternative is used in more than 6,000 consumer foods and drinks.Artificial sweetener is sold worldwide under the trade name NutraSweet, Candarel and Equal.Aspartame has been legal in the US since it was approved by the FDA in 1974. Since then the scientists have warned of the risks of:However, all leading health authorities in the world and Cancer Research UK and Diabetes UK find artificial sweeteners safe.UK Food Standards Agency also did not find any negative health links.