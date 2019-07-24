The artificial sweetener is used in thousands of products including big brands. The experts have cast serious doubts and have safety questions. They have enough evidence that this alternative causes neurological harm.
The aspartame, an artificial sweetener is used in everything these days with a label "Calorie Free" and "Sugar-Free" for health-conscious people. This may be causing more harm than giving any health benefits.
Experts from the University of Sussex are really concerned about the health issues connected with aspartame.
Professor Erik Millstone and Elisabeth Dawson in their new academic paper have said the earlier review by European Food Safety Authority declaring aspartame safe in 2013 was seriously flawed.
They have also said the agency relied on very weak studies. Professor Erik Millstone put up an argument that there are enough scientific studies to question the legitimacy of safety. There is also circumstantial evidence of neurological harm.
He said :
"I have had about 250 people come to me saying they think aspartame caused a problem,"He also said 2 - 10 percent of consumer suffer neurological effects. These range from blurred vision to headaches and in a small number of worst cases seizures.
Professor Erik Millstone, who has been a long-time critic of the additive and has been criticized by the makers of aspartame. They have suggested he is obsessed with aspartame and questioned his expertise. He has been also accused of ignoring scientific evidence.
Artificial sweetener is sold worldwide under the trade name NutraSweet, Candarel and Equal.
Risks of Artificial Sweeteners
Aspartame has been legal in the US since it was approved by the FDA in 1974. Since then the scientists have warned of the risks of:
- Brain damage
- Liver cancer
- Lung cancer
- Brain lesions
- EU-funded project published in 2010, found that pregnant women who consume a high number of fizzy drinks containing artificial sweeteners appeared to be at greater risk of having a premature baby.
UK Food Standards Agency also did not find any negative health links.
