Americans may want to think twice before that next summer swim. Many of the country's idyllic beaches conceal a filthy secret below the sand and waves: dangerous levels of bacteria that put thousands of bathers at risk every year."It's hard to believe that 47 years after we passed the Clean Water Act that we are still concerned with poop in the water when people want to go swimming," John Rumpler, clean water program director for the center, told USA Today.Bacteria levels can spike to dangerous levels on certain days, such as when rain washes waste from the streets into creeks or streams, which flow into larger bodies of water. Some areas fare much worse than others, however.On the cleaner end of the spectrum, Georgia's Jekyll Driftwood Beach provided only 2 contaminated samples out of 46, and Florida's Bird Key Park resulted in 17 dirty samples out of 67, suggesting that even the tidier beaches can be risky on some days.Fortunately, things might not be all bad when it comes to America's squalid beaches. Luke Ginger, water quality scientist for environmental organization Heal The Bay, told USA Today that the national trends were moving in the right direction, particularly through local government initiatives to treat stormwater runoff, among other anti-pollution measures."There are improvements that can be made but for the most part, there's really good water quality," Ginger said. "There are just a few beaches that have issues."