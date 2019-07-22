Puppet Masters
Now 'apologize to Israel': Trump in new rant on 'weak, insecure' Omar, Tlaib & co.
RT
Sun, 21 Jul 2019 15:08 UTC
The four congresswomen are "destroying the Democrat Party" through their actions, yet they "can never destroy our great Nation" since they are "weak & insecure people," Trump tweeted on Sunday, further fueling the ongoing feud.
"I don't believe the four Congresswomen are capable of loving our Country. They should apologize to America (and Israel) for the horrible (hateful) things they have said."
The heated row between the president and the four lawmakers - Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) - has been going on for some time already, with neither side pulling any punches.
Last week, Trump urged the four to go back to the "totally broken and crime infested places from which they came," sparking a massive backlash and accusations of racism from the Democrats. Except for Omar, the congresswomen were actually born in the US.
The "anti-Semitism" and "anti-Israel" card has been played by Trump against the congresswomen before, as Omar and Tlaib are prominent supporters of the BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) movement. Ironically, Israel said earlier on Sunday it won't bar the congresswomen from visiting "out of respect for Congress and the great alliance between Israel and America."
Earlier in the week, the president's supporters added more fuel to fire during a rally in North Carolina. At the event, Trump addressed Omar's "vicious anti-Semitic screeds," as he put it, accusing her of smearing the US military and supporting Al-Qaeda. The statement was met with chants of "send her back."
Trump later claimed he "disagreed" with the reaction and that he started speaking as quickly as possible to interrupt the crowd. Omar fired back, calling the president "fascist" and "racist."
Once a government resorts to terror against its own population to get what it wants, it must keep using terror against its own population to get what it wants. A government that terrorizes its own people can never stop. If such a government ever lets the fear subside and rational thought return to the populace, that government is finished.
And from where did simple citizens get "extremely powerful" explosives.? Sounds too convenient.
Syphilis was always vaccine induced disease, we have growing nmber of vaccines, so everything fits.
It's a cry for help. The chick who designed it secretly wants to be taken from behind by a farm-hand the size of a water buffalo.
Looks comfy....if you have balls the size of peas. I guess that's the idea. That guy looks like a total sissy.
theres alot more people with worse off human rights cases that need attention before these kinda people
Comment: Trump should be careful stoking the contrived antisemitism hysteria, it might just come back to bite him: