© Taylor Jones/TNS/Newscom



Palm Beach County launched an internal investigation into its sheriff's deputies monitoring of Jeffrey Epstein , following allegations he had "improper sexual conduct" while on work release from jail.Epstein served a 13-month jail sentence in 2008 after he pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution in a deal with federal prosecutors. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office allowed Epstein to participate in a work-release program wherein he could spend up to 12 hours a day, six days a week, at his office in West Palm Beach, despite being registered as a sex offender.This week, Epstein was accused of having "improper sexual contact" with young women while on that work release by attorney Brad Edwards, who is representing several alleged victims in a new federal sex trafficking case against Epstein.The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that Sheriff Ric Bradshaw "ordered an Internal Affairs investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein matter," according to a statement.the statement said."All aspects of the matter will be fully investigated to ensure total transparency and accountability," it continued."What you're going to learn isEdwards claimed.Epstein, 66, was arrested on July 6 for alleged sex trafficking of minor girls in Florida and New York. Some of the charges date back to the early 2000s.On Thursday in New York, he was denied bail . He faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted.