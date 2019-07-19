© Xinhua

Huawei, the world's largest telecommunications equipment vendor, said more than half of the contracts it has signed so far to supply next-generation 5G gear are with European operators.Huawei has secured 50 5G commercial contracts globally, of which 28 were signed in Europe, Chen Lifang, president of the telecoms giants public affairs and communications department, said in Brussels on Thursday.The Shenzhen-based company, which leads in global 5G equipment sales, did not disclose the names of its partners. Huawei's major competitors in network development, Finland's Nokia and Sweden's Ericsson, had secured 43 contracts and 22 contracts as of the end June, respectively. Huawei's crosstown rival, ZTE, has publicly announced 25 commercial deals."Huawei is following closely the 5G framework of the EU, and fully supports this framework," Chen said at the Brussels round table on Thursday, according to the transcript on Huawei EU's official Twitter account.Huawei does not have a risk management or cybersecurity mechanism with the Chinese government, but only with governments in Germany, Britain and Canada, she added, according to the Twitter post.Following the establishment of the British lab, Huawei in March opened its second European cybersecurity lab in Brussels, as the company tries to assuage concerns of local governments and fight back at US allegations that its equipment poses a national security risk.