Earth Changes
Dozens of dead beached pilot whales found in West Iceland - 2nd recent mass stranding globally
Iceland Monitor
Fri, 19 Jul 2019 11:42 UTC
A helicopter pilot for Reykjavík helicopters and American tourists onboard the helicopter noticed the whales during a sightseeing flight yesterday. Judging from pictures they took, all the whales are dead. This part of the beach, Gamlaeyri, located on the easternmost part of the south side of the peninsula, is off the beaten path and inaccessible by car. There is little traffic in the area, limited to that of hikers and horse riders.
Edda Elísabet Magnúsdóttir, marine biologist and whale specialist, states it's hard to know exactly why the pilot whales beached there. She adds that this is not uncommon in New Zealand. She notes that if the carcasses are examined, it is possible to estimate how long they've have been on the beach.
"The most important thing to look at is that these are deep-sea whales, common at the continental margin," Edda explains. "They mainly feed on squid, which is why they're good at diving deep. When they enter shallow waters, most of them have a tendency to become disoriented. They use echolocation for orientation, for finding one another, estimating the depth, and so on. But a sloping, sandy bottom appears to increase their disorientation. There are numerous examples of them having beached where there is such a sandy, sloping bottom."
Edda mentions other factors, such as tide, strong currents and strong winds, which can cause the whales trouble, once they're in a dangerous zone. She explains that pilot whales swim in unusually tight groups, or schools, which is why there can be many of them beached at once, instead of a single animal.
Reader Comments
Quote of the Day
It is a truism that almost any sect, cult, or religion will legislate its creeds into law if it acquires the political power to do so, and will follow it by suppressing opposition, subverting all education to seize early the minds of the young, and by killing, locking up, or driving underground all heretics.
Comment: Interestingly around the same time 47 individuals of same species were found beached on St. Simon Island in Georgia.