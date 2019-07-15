© Reuters / Rebecca Cook



It was revealed in May that Detroit police had been using the technology to arrest people for two years without police commission approval.

A police board meeting escalated when Detroit cops tackled a police commissioner to the ground and arrested him at a heated hearing where protesters demonstrated against the city's controversial facial recognition scheme.Buron shouted as he was surrounded by three officers. "You must throw us all out!""Don't touch me. Get your hands off me," Burton said as the officers attempted to remove him from his seat. He was dragged to the ground before being escorted from the room. Burton was arrested for disorderly conduct and was released after posting bail.A number of protesters who were at the meeting to voice their opposition to the controversial facial recognition scheme were held back by other officers. At least one protester was arrested.Burton and others oppose the planned city-wide rollout of facial recognition cameras on traffic lights.The commission is due to vote to formally approve the scheme next week.