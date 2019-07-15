Society's Child
Detroit cops arrest their police commissioner at heated meeting over facial recognition
RT
Sat, 13 Jul 2019 15:46 UTC
Commissioner Willie Burton was annoyed that the Board of Police Commissioners had held secret, closed door meetings that he and the public were not allowed to attend during which an expansion of the facial recognition scheme was planned, Metro Times reports.
He attempted to call out the board on the issue at Thursday's meeting, but was told to be quiet by board chair Lisa Carter, who objected to him speaking for longer than his allotted time, and then asked that he be removed.
"If you throw me out of this office that I am duly elected to, this disenfranchises 100,000 votes that I represent in the 5th District," Buron shouted as he was surrounded by three officers. "You must throw us all out!"
"Don't touch me. Get your hands off me," Burton said as the officers attempted to remove him from his seat. He was dragged to the ground before being escorted from the room. Burton was arrested for disorderly conduct and was released after posting bail.
A number of protesters who were at the meeting to voice their opposition to the controversial facial recognition scheme were held back by other officers. At least one protester was arrested.
Burton and others oppose the planned city-wide rollout of facial recognition cameras on traffic lights. It was revealed in May that Detroit police had been using the technology to arrest people for two years without police commission approval. Burton had earlier called for a ballot so residents could have a say, but this was rejected, as was his proposal to hold a public hearing.
The commission is due to vote to formally approve the scheme next week.
Reader Comments
Here's a 2 minute video of some poor citizen who actually expected Seattle council to give a f* during his 2 minute slot - [Link]
Quote of the Day
Intelligence is the capacity to receive, decode and transmit information efficiently. Stupidity is blockage of this process at any point. Bigotry, ideologies etc. block the ability to receive; robotic reality-tunnels block the ability to decode or integrate new signals; censorship blocks transmission.
Recent Comments
So much for the facade of "free speech" - you can express your opinion but if it takes longer than 5 minutes you will be arrested Here's a 2...
Great article, and one that reminds me of my post-grad research at Queens University Belfast, where I looked into the Early Bronze Age...
Just another example of the creeping Fascism that is overtaking the world.
Sorry, bur I simply can't agree with you. Macron and Co. are part of the global untouchable elite who control the key posts of power and have been...
good luck getting your money back from the yanks!
Comment: An official with principles standing up for the rights of the common man is a rare sight nowadays. As for facial recognition technology, that's being rolled out from the US to Australia and most people are entirely unaware: