Epstein Sex Scandal & FBI Directors Robert Mueller and James Comey

"Mueller was still head of the FBI when Epstein's attorneys appear to have brokered a highly favourable resolution that allowed Epstein to plead guilty to state crimes and avoid prosecution for federal crimes. One wonders what records may exist concerning Mueller's and/or the FBI's analysis of this resolution?"

© Associated Press/Andrew Hardnik/File



'DOJ Had More Than Enough Evidence to Prosecute Epstein for Sex Trafficking in 2008'

presumes that the whole Department of Justice (DOJ) was involved in the controversial plea deal up to its eyeballs.