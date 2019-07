© AFP/Yuri Cortez



"The politically motivated arrest and tragic death of Captain Rafael Acosta was unwarranted and unacceptable," US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement, adding that Washington was "committed" to ending President Nicolas Maduro's "inhumane treatment" of political opponents. Caracas has yet to respond to the new penalties. The Venezuelan government has launched a probe into what happened to the officer, according to a statement from the Defense Ministry, which noted in connection with the incident, Chief Prosecutor Tarek Saab said earlier this month. For years, the United States has maintained a raft of sanctions on Venezuela, including on the country's all-important petroleum sector, on which the socialist government relies for revenues. Washington has also made no secret about supporting opposition figures in the Latin American nation, including opposition leader Juan Guaido, who declared himself "interim president" in January with US backing. Following a failed coup attempt in late April, which also received American support, the Venezuelan government has made a spate of arrests of military officers and others suspected of participating in the ill-fated regime change operation, which apparently included Acosta.