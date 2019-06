© Reuters/Miraflores Palace



They are fascist groups, not just coup plotters. They are assailants of power, murderers who want to come to power on the basis of a bloodbath."

Venezuelan intelligence says it has foiled an assassination attempt against President Nicolas Maduro, which envisioned a group of rogue officers storming the presidential palace and installing an imprisoned general in his stead.The plot by current and former military officersIntelligence agencies said they had been unraveling the plot for 14 months."140,000 seized cartridges for machine guns and several combat groups were predetermined to be used to capture president Nicolas Maduro," Minister of Communications and Culture Jorge Rodriguez told the nation on Wednesday, announcing the arrests of conspirators.Rodriguez added thatwhich was allegedly endorsed by US national security adviser John Bolton."The complicity and participation of Duque and the government of Colombia in this fascist attempt to assassinate me is evident," Maduro said in reaction to the news. "Colombia is conspiring and we will not tolerate it!