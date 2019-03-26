Puppet Masters
Trump's paramilitary plot to overthrow Maduro uncovered in Venezuela
stephenlendman.org
Sun, 24 Mar 2019 00:00 UTC
So far, everything Trump regime hardliners threw at Venezuela to topple its democratically elected government failed.
It notably includes continued efforts to turn the country's military against President Maduro and Bolivarian governance - by pressure, false promises, perhaps threats and bribes.
It aims for gaining overwhelming popular opposition to Maduro, for acceptance of Guaido to replace him as interim president - despite nothing in Venezuela's Constitution permitting the scheme.
Two false flags failed - notably the February 23 Trojan horse "humanitarian aid" PR stunt, fooling no one but establishment media, portraying out-of-date/unsafe to use food and meds as Trump regime concern for the welfare of ordinary Venezuelans it doesn't give a hoot about.
The US March 7 cyberattack on the nation's electricity grid, causing blackout in most of the country, failed to arouse public anger against Maduro as planned.
Plan C apparently involves using armed anti-government mercenaries to stoke violence in Caracas and other parts of the country, including likely attempts to assassinate Maduro - a plot similar to the 1980s Contra war.
Trump regime point man for transforming Venezuela into a US vassal state, Elliot Abrams, headed what went on in Nicaragua, Honduras and Guatemala - responsible for over 300,000 deaths, countless thousands more brutally tortured, and millions forced into exile.
In June 1986, an International Tribunal on Genocide in Central America called the period a time of intense violence - made in the USA by Abrams and his co-conspirators, saying:
Things "verg(ed) on a near total break-down of the state institutions and open warfare between state governments, competing rebel forces challenging state authorities and indigenous" peoples.
"In the course of resurgent violence, acts of genocide and ethnocide (were) committed against indigenous groups."
Accusations "of state sponsored and rebel force sponsored genocide against indigenous peoples (were) repeatedly made throughout the course of" the decade, including massacres, torture, forced military service, land seizures, arbitrary arrests and imprisonments, population relocations, and attacks amounting to genocide under the UN Convention.
"That there is sufficient evidence to warrant the convening of a (genocide) tribunal goes without question."
Abrams was likely brought on by Trump regime hardliners for an encore - for something similar to what went on in the 1980s against Venezuela.
On Saturday, Maduro said Venezuelan security forces "captured the head of the Rastrojos gang in Carabobo state (with links to Guaido) and he is giving testimony...about who hired him and why he was brought to Venezuela," adding:
Arrested and detained Guaido henchman Roberto Marrero revealed the scheme in custody.
"The American imperialism wants to assassinate me," Maduro stressed, adding: "We have just foiled a plot that the diabolic puppet (Guaido) personally directed to kill me. We have proof, but they could not prevail."
Venezuela's Minister of Communications Jorge Rodriguez explained that the (Trump regime) plot involved smuggling Central American hitmen into Venezuela, adding:
Other planned operations include assassinations of targeted Bolivarian officials, sabotaging public transportation networks, disseminating anti-government fake news through Venezuelan corporate media and social media, inciting labor sector unrest, assaulting the presidential palace, and other terrorist actions - waging US proxy war on Bolivarian rule.
Rodriguez stressed that anti-government paramilitary elements will be hunted down, rounded up, and arrested "wherever they are."
Venezuela's Culture Minister Ernesto Villegas said telephone communications between elements plotting violence were intercepted.
He named Guaido, convicted coup plotter Leopoldo Lopez under house arrest, opposition political figure Freddy Guevara, and others, plotting anti-government terrorist actions.
Foiling the Trump regime's latest coup plot doesn't end its efforts to topple Maduro and eliminate Bolivarian social democracy.
More of the same is likely to continue indefinitely - at least as long as Trump remains in office.
Comment: What we're also not hearing in the mainstream news gets fleshed out further here: