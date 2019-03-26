© AP Photo / Xinhua

"That there is sufficient evidence to warrant the convening of a (genocide) tribunal goes without question."

On Saturday, Venezuelan President Maduro announced the capture of a Colombian paramilitary head of a (Trump regime) plot to oust him by brute force. More on this below.It notably includes continued efforts to turn the country's military against President Maduro and Bolivarian governance - by pressure, false promises, perhaps threats and bribes.It aims for gaining overwhelming popular opposition to Maduro, for acceptance of Guaido to replace him as interim president - despite nothing in Venezuela's Constitution permitting the scheme.fooling no one but establishment media, portraying out-of-date/unsafe to use food and meds as Trump regime concern for the welfare of ordinary Venezuelans it doesn't give a hoot about.causing blackout in most of the country, failed to arouse public anger against Maduro as planned.Plan C apparently involves using armed anti-government mercenaries to stoke violence in Caracas and other parts of the country,- a plot similar to the 1980s Contra war.Trump regime point man for transforming Venezuela into a US vassal state, Elliot Abrams, headed what went on in Nicaragua, Honduras and Guatemala -, and millions forced into exile.In June 1986, an International Tribunal on Genocide in Central America called the period a time of intense violence - made in the USA by Abrams and his co-conspirators, saying:Things "verg(ed) on a near total break-down of the state institutions and open warfare between state governments, competing rebel forces challenging state authorities and indigenous" peoples."In the course of resurgent violence, acts of genocide and ethnocide (were) committed against indigenous groups."Accusations "of state sponsored and rebel force sponsored genocide against indigenous peoples (were) repeatedly made throughout the course of" the decade, including massacres, torture, forced military service, land seizures, arbitrary arrests and imprisonments, population relocations, and attacks amounting to genocide under the UN Convention.Abrams was likely brought on by Trump regime hardliners for an encore - for something similar to what went on in the 1980s against Venezuela.On Saturday, Maduro saidadding:Arrested and detained Guaido henchman Roberto Marrero revealed the scheme in custody."The American imperialism wants to assassinate me," Maduro stressed, adding: "We have just foiled a plot that the diabolic puppet (Guaido) personally directed to kill me. We have proof, but they could not prevail."Venezuela's Minister of Communications Jorge Rodriguez explained that the (Trump regime) plot involved smuggling Central American hitmen into Venezuela, adding:Other planned operations include- waging US proxy war on Bolivarian rule.Rodriguez stressed that anti-government paramilitary elements will be hunted down, rounded up, and arrested "wherever they are."Venezuela's Culture Minister Ernesto Villegas said telephone communications between elements plotting violence were intercepted.He named Guaido, convicted coup plotter Leopoldo Lopez under house arrest, opposition political figure Freddy Guevara, and others, plotting anti-government terrorist actions.Foiling the Trump regime's latest coup plot doesn't end its efforts to topple Maduro and eliminate Bolivarian social democracy.More of the same is likely to continue indefinitely - at least as long as Trump remains in office.