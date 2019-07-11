© Health Impact News



ill violates human rights

Faux fear drives unconscionable legislation

Vaccinated mothers no longer have measles maternal antibodies to transfer to their newborns to protect them in the first year of life, so infants are susceptible to measles from birth

Fully vaccinated children and adults can get wild type measles and infect others without showing any symptoms;

Subclinical cases of measles in vaccinated persons are not being identified or reported;

MMR vaccine strains no longer match currently circulating wild type measles strains;

MMR vaccine acquired immunity is waning in older children and adults

Many cases of measles in the U.S. and other countries are occurring in vaccinated adults with waning immunity

Some forced to move to protect their child's welfare

One of the most powerful videos I've ever seen

Protect your right to informed consent and defend vaccine exemptions

Think globally, act locally

Share your story with the media and people you know

Internet resources where you can learn more

NVIC Memorial for Vaccine Victims — View descriptions and photos of children and adults who have suffered vaccine reactions, injuries and deaths. If you or your child experiences an adverse vaccine event, please consider posting and sharing your story here.

If You Vaccinate, Ask 8 Questions — Learn how to recognize vaccine reaction symptoms and prevent vaccine injuries.

Vaccine Freedom Wall — View or post descriptions of harassment and sanctions by doctors, employers and school and health officials for making independent vaccine choices.

Vaccine Failure Wall — View or post descriptions about vaccines that have failed to work and protect the vaccinated from disease.

Connect with your doctor or find a new one who will listen and care