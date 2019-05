© REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Amid the worst measles outbreak since the eradication of the disease, more US states are scrambling to amend the laws allowing for religious and other exemptions from vaccination. Oregon is the latest to join the push.On Monday, a bill aimed at ending non-medical exemptions passed the Oregon House after weeks of fierce debate. The bill will now have to go through the Senate before it can be signed into law. Oregon has not been at the center of the outbreak, with only 14 reported cases as of April 22, but it did not stop lawmakers from sounding an alarm over the issue, amid the general spike in cases.Bills to limit vaccination exemptions to various degrees have been introduced in Washington, Colorado, Arizona, New Jersey, New York, Maine and Connecticut.In Connecticut, draft legislation by House Majority Leader Democrat Matt Ritter, that outlaws religious exemptions, received a nod from the state's Attorney General.William Tong, Connecticut's Attorney General, issued a ruling on the proposed law on Monday, stating that "the law is clear that the State of Connecticut may create, eliminate or suspend the religious exemption." Although non-binding, Tong's blessing might come in handy to Ritter as he faces tough opposition from advocates of the freedom of religion and anti-vaxxers. Speaking in March Ritter vowed that the Connecticut General Assembly would vote on the bill in the next 12 months. It's unclear if the vote will take place in the ongoing session that wraps up on June 5.In Maine, an attemptto streamline a bill that would have outlawed all non-medical exemptions failed last week after the state Senate voted against eliminating religious grounds, while agreeing to end exemptions for "philosophical reasons."While opposition to the legislation has been mostly partisan, some prominent Democrats -such as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo- have raised concerns about whether removing the religious exemption would be in line with the First Amendment.Despite a renewed push to scrap non-medical exemptions, only three states - California, Mississippi and West Virginia - have so far outlawed the practice.