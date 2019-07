© Dareen Jubeh/Al Jazeera



© Dareen Jubeh/Al Jazeera



'Bad archaeology'

'Imaginary historical reality'

© Jim Young/Reuters



'Archaeological settlement'

© Dareen Jubeh/Al Jazeera



Israel is creating an 'imaginary historical reality' with tunnel excavations in occupied East Jerusalem, NGO says.Fayyad Abu Rmeleh, 60, is afraid the floor and yard of his home will one day collapse. Every day, he says, from morning until late afternoon, the family hears the digging and drilling of tunnels beneath their building."It's putting our lives in danger," Abu Rmeleh told Al Jazeera.The 50-member Abu Rmeleh family lives inwhere some Israelis say King David of the Bible built the "original city of Jerusalem " some 3,000 years ago.Long, jagged cracks have formed every which way in his home - on the stairs, by the windows in the bathroom and living room, while chunks of the wall in some areas have fallen out. On the outside of the house, a 1.5-metre-long crack stretches from the ground.But his nephew's home, located in the same building, was the most badly damaged. He was forced to move out with his wife and five children in early 2018 as the ground weakened and could barely hold the walls."I'm always afraid, I'm always worried. I ask the children not to play a lot in the yard or to run a lot as the floor is about to collapse any moment," Umm Jihad, Abu Rmeleh's wife, said. Palestinian residents of Silwan have for years been alarmed by the damage their homes have sustained from underground digging.Israeli officials - including members of the settler organisation Elad that funds the excavations and manages the site - say the route was taken by Jewish pilgrims on the way to the Second Temple, believed to have been situated where the Al Aqsa compound is located.White House adviser Jason Greenblatt responded in a tweet that the claim was "ludicrous", adding, "We can't 'Judaise' what history/archaeology show. We can acknowledge it you can stop pretending it isn't true! Peace can only be built on truth."While Greenblatt and members of Elad are confident the new tunnel served as a pilgrim route leading to the Second Temple, many archaeologists are not, Jerusalem-based Yonathan Mizrachi noted in an article Mizrachi, CEO of the Israeli NGO Emek Shaveh, told Al Jazeera the tunnels that Israel has excavated in and around the Old City and in Silwan are "problematic".Regarding the "Path of the Pilgrims", there is no certainty regarding the dating of the drainage channel, according to Emek Shaveh.Mizrachi said. Information obtained from horizontal excavations is almost worthless.Previously, two senior officials of the Israel Antiquities Authority, Jon Seligman and Gideon Avni, criticised the excavation of tunnels, saying contrary to accepted practice, it's "bad archaeology" and "the authority could not be proud of this excavation."The latest inauguration is emblematic of a larger problem -at Israeli archaeological sites conducted in occupied East Jerusalem"The people at the Elad Foundation are creating an imaginary historical reality that is shaped by their religious beliefs and nationalist goals, rather than by the archaeological finds and other historical evidence," Emek Shaveh noted in its 2017 report. For instance, at the popularmostly go unmentioned for visitors even whileaccording to Emek Shaveh.Mizrachi noted.Yet, the narrative told to visitors almost exclusively focuses on the history of the Second Temple.dedicated to telling the story of Jewish pilgrimage to Jerusalem, "thus completely ignoring the historical significance of the site in which it is situated", Emek Shaveh wrote.There is no sign for the visitor to know it's a Mamluk structure or that it was built by the governor of Damascus, Sayf al-Din Tankaz, who was responsible for some of the more impressive buildings of the time, Mizrachi wrote in an article Similarly in 2012, the Israeli government decided to plan a Bible Centre at the entrance to Silwan, which would feature biblical stories and their centrality for Israelis. Yet, no significant remains from biblical periods have been discovered at the site, according to Emek Shaveh.Digging continues under Palestinian homes in Silwan to find historical proof of King David to market it for the "City of David", despite the fact archaeologists dispute the evidence of a kingdom in the 10th century BCE.Mizrachi said the"Unfortunately, Israel is using these tunnels disguised as archaeological excavations butMizrachi said. "We consider [it to be] another form of settlement. It's a settlement without people, but it's an archaeological settlement. It's not less problematic than other settlements, but even more [so]."For the Abu Rmeleh family, they say their lives are in danger but they don't know who to turn to for help. Aside from the cracks their building has sustained, they also found a hole in their nephew's home leading to the tunnels."We covered it with this wood and some stones because we're afraid of what could come out of this hole," Abu Rmeleh said.In March, Ma'an news agency reported "The most important thing in a person's life is to live in safety and stability. A house should be the place where we can feel [safe], but it's not in our case," Abu Rmeleh said, adding they will continue living in the building despite the fragility."This house means everything for an old man like me ... The connection between me and the house is like the connection between father and son in blood," Abu Rmeleh said.