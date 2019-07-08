© Google Earth images



Attorneys for convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein touted his close friendship with Bill Clinton and even claimed the billionaire helped start Clinton's controversial family foundation in a 2007 letter aimed at boosting his image during plea negotiations, FoxNews.com has learned.The 23-page letter, written by high-powered lawyers Alan Dershowitz and Gerald Lefcourt, was apparently part of an ultimately successful bid to negotiate a plea deal before Epstein could be tried for using underage girls in a sex ring based in Palm Beach, Fla., and his private island estate on the 72-acre Virgin Islands home dubbed "Orgy Island." Epstein spent 13 months in prison and home detention after agreeing to a plea deal in which he admitted to soliciting an underage girl for prostitution."Mr. Epstein was part of the original group that conceived the Clinton Global Initiative, which is described as a project 'bringing together a community of global leaders to devise and implement innovative solutions to some of the world's most pressing challenges," read the July 2007 letter to the U.S. Attorney's office in the Southern District of Florida. "Focuses of this initiative include poverty, climate change, global health, and religious and ethnic conflicts."The hedge fund magnate's true role in creating the foundation could not be confirmed. Whether Epstein was an actual founder of the foundation or exaggerated his role in a phony effort to appear altruistic is not clear.Epstein is not cited in official paperwork filed by the Clinton Global Initiative as a founder or director. Neither The Clinton Foundation nor Dershowitz responded to FoxNews.com's inquiry as to the extent of Epstein's involvement. FoxNews.com first reported that flight logs show the former president flew on Epstein's private plane dozens of times. But Clinton has publicly credited longtime assistant Doug Band, now counselor and director of the foundation, as conceiving of the idea.The foundation has raised hundreds of millions of dollars, ostensibly for charitable works in places such as Haiti and Africa.Attorneys describe the foundation, which has undergone name changes since its formation in 2005, as designed "to convene world leaders, forward-looking CEOs, and philanthropists to commit to take action on pressing global challenges.""In a feature article about Mr. Epstein in New Yorker magazine, former President Clinton aptly described Mr. Epstein as a 'committed philanthropist with a keen sense of global markets and an in-depth knowledge of 21st century science,'" Epstein's lawyers wrote. "President Clinton reached this conclusion during a month long trip to Africa with Mr. Epstein, which Mr. Epstein hosted. The purpose of that trip was to increase AIDS awareness; to work toward a solution to the AIDS crisis; and to provide funding to reduce the costs of delivering medications to those inflicted with the disease."Epstein also has supported the Clinton Foundation financially, but that was not made public until two years ago when a whistle-blower released the names of the super-rich, including Epstein, who held Swiss accounts at the HSBC bank.The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, which obtained the data from the whistle-blower,Epstein had various accounts totaling $3.5 million, the investigative journalists group revealed and, in 2006,The close association between Epstein and Clinton is just one example of their personal and professional ties running much deeper than previously made public.A FoxNews.com investigation in Maywhich earned its Nabakov-inspired nickname because it was reportedly outfitted with a bed where passengers had group sex with young girls.Epstein and his attorneys have said in multiple court filings that he has been the subject of the "most outlandish and offensive attacks, allegations, and plain inventions."However, hundreds of pages of court records, including reports from law enforcement, reviewed by FoxNews.com, show Epstein was under close scrutiny by the Palm Beach police and FBI for more than a year.In a highly unusual civil lawsuit, Florida attorney Brad Edwards, and Paul Cassell, a former federal judge who represented some of Epstein's alleged victims, are suing the federal government over the secret non-prosecution agreement in hopes of having it overturned, so that Epstein could potentially face additional criminal charges.