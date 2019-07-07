MindMatters: "Everybody Knows That!" - Mass Beliefs and the Ideas That Shape Them
Sott.net
Sat, 06 Jul 2019 00:00 UTC
But every mass belief has to start somewhere. How do we account for the source of new ideas? If two or more people come up with the same new idea at the same time, with no knowledge of each other, how do we account for that? Coincidence? Or something more? On a more general level, where do ideas even come from? What is creativity? How to trends propagate? And what is it that gives them their stubborn power to resist change?
Tune in today to MindMatters, where we tackle the age-old conflict between stability and change, repetition and novelty, order and chaos - and the mass beliefs that hold them all together.
Running Time: 00:55:34
Download: MP3 — 50.9 MB
Harrison Koehli co-hosts SOTT Radio Network's MindMatters, and is an editor for Red Pill Press. He has been interviewed on several North American radio shows about his writings on the study of ponerology. In addition to music and books, Harrison enjoys tobacco and bacon (often at the same time) and dislikes cell phones, vegetables, and fascists (commies too).
Reader Comments
Thinking about tradition, repetition, and novelty. I think that the emergence of novelty, should expand on, and/or improve the tradition, and not destroy it, at least at the social cultural level. Today's SJWs for example, seem hellbent on destroying just about everything. Which sort of brings into the equation, the influence of pathogens and ponerology. I guess at the scientific level, novelty could overthrow an existing paradigm that is flawed, like Darwinism? I think what I am saying is, for changes to be evolutionary, novelty doesn't delete repetition/stability. Novelty enhances, expands, improves.
I like the idea that the human mind is in a "symbiotic relationship" with the information field, (for want of a better term)? That consciousness introduces novelty, depending on the level of consciousness, of course.
Damn! I wish I'd written that!
Well stated, sir, well stated.
R.C.