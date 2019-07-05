© Getty Images



was the first by a president on the Mall since President Harry Truman spoke there during the Korean War in 1951

President Trump honored American history and heroes ranging from George Washington to Martin Luther King Jr. during a rousing Fourth of July speech punctuated by displays of the country's military air power.Speaking before a cheering crowd that repeatedly erupted in chants of "USA! USA!," Trump hailed US innovations in science, medicine and space exploration during his 45-minute "Salute to America" speech on the National Mall in Washington, DC.The Independence Day address,The president recounted episodes from the Revolutionary and Civil wars, as well as the suffragette and civil rights movements — and praised the "American spirit that emboldened our founders" and "runs through the veins of every American patriot.""It is the spirit — daring and defiance, excellence and adventure, courage and confidence, loyalty and love — that built this country into the most exceptional nation in the history of the world," he said."And our nation is stronger today than it ever was before. It is its strongest now."Trump noted the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing later this month and directly addressed retired NASA Flight Director Gene Kranz, who was in attendance."Gene, I want you to know we will be back on the moon — and someday soon we will plant the American flag on Mars!" he said.Trump also introduced legendary oncologist Dr. Emil Freireich, who developed an effective treatment for childhood leukemia, as a "great American hero" — and acknowledged the presence of Clarence Henderson, who took part in the landmark 1960 civil rights sit-in at the Woolworth's lunch counter in Greensboro, NC."Clarence, thank you for making this country a much better place for all Americans," he said to applause, leading Henderson to stand up and salute the crowd.The President also paid his respects to the nation's Gold Star families, whose sons and daughters made the ultimate sacrifice in service of the US.Trump, who arranged for the display of military equipment around the mall — including two M1A2 Abrams tanks and two M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles — also paid tribute to all five branches of the military and pledged they would soon be joined by the Space Force.After recounting epic victories won by each branch, his remarks were capped by fly-overs of planes and helicopters — including a B-2 Stealth bomber that was flanked by two F-22 Raptor stealth fighters that banked around the Washington Monument during an approach greeted by loud cheers.The speech — which began with a flyover by Air Force One — ended with the Navy's Blue Angels team soaring above in a tight, six-plane delta formation before unleashing a display of white smoke.The president's opponents spent several days criticizing the cost of showing off the nation's military hardware, but Trump tweeted Wednesday that it "will be very little compared to what it is worth."Married couple Aric and Page Anderson — both former Democrats who voted for Trump — said they came from Annapolis, Md., to take part in the "historic" event."And I think, I support him right now more in being patriotic," said Aric, 65.