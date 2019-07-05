© REUTERS/Mike Blake



Austria's lower house of parliament passed a bill on Tuesday banning all uses of the weedkiller glyphosate, the first time a European Union country has taken such strong action against the chemical over concerns that it can cause cancer.Other EU countries have passed partial bans of glyphosate, developed by Bayer-owned Monsanto, although France has lowered its ambitions on a ban, highlighting its usefulness in agriculture. Austria has embraced organic farming more than other EU member state."The scientific evidence of the plant poison's carcinogenic effect is increasing. It is our responsibility to ban this poison from our environment," the leader of Austria's Social Democrats, Pamela Rendi-Wagner, said in a statement.The far-right Freedom Party and liberal Neos party also backed the bill. If the small upper house raises no objection, as appears likely, the bill will become law once it is signed President Alexander Van der Bellen, a former leader of the Greens, who have no seats in parliament.Glyphosate was developed by Monsanto under the brand Roundup. It is now off-patent and marketed worldwide by dozens of other chemical groups including Dow Agrosciences and Germany's BASF.The conservative People's Party (OVP), which is traditionally supported by many of the country's farmers and which controlled the ministry for many years, made the same argument and opposed the bill."It is pure populism," OVP lawmaker Klaus Lindinger said of the legislation.Austria is currently led by a provisional government of civil servants ahead of a parliamentary election expected in September. Political parties are forming shifting alliances to pass laws that appeal to their voters before parliament goes into recess this week until the election.