Socialism in action: French civil servants paid millions to do NOTHING for 25 years
RT
Mon, 01 Jul 2019 17:23 UTC
French taxpayers have been spending more than €1 million per year to pay the salaries of 30 so-called "phantom" bureaucrats in the southern city of Toulon, a report by the Provence-Alps-Riviera Regional Audit Office, seen by local newspaper Var-Matin, revealed.
One of these ghosts picked up his state paycheck while simultaneously working a managerial job in the private sector, while all 30 received promotions and pay increases based on seniority, despite not working for more than 25 years.
The workers initially lost their jobs when water services in Toulon were privatized in the 1990s. Local authorities failed to find them replacement jobs, and were therefore bound to keep paying their wages.
"It is regrettable, to say the least, that the city was not capable of finding new jobs for some of these employees, especially the youngest," the audit report read. The report also criticized the "jobless" workers for staying on the government payroll until the mandatory retirement age of 67 to maximize their pensions.
While money for nothing might be a particularly shocking story, French private sector workers have often bemoaned the 'jobs for life' culture of the civil service, which employs nearly one in five French workers. Furthermore, an Economic Ministry report in March revealed that more than 300,000 civil servants were failing to work their statutory 35 hours per week.
The report comes after months of unrest in France, as workers protested their rising tax burden and falling wages.
In a bid to placate an angry public, French President Emanuel Macron promised to cut 120,000 public sector jobs by 2022, to facilitate tax cuts and a reduction of €60 billion in public spending. However, the planned layoffs have also triggered mass protests.
Macron has also promised to pass laws forcing workers to actually show up for their 35-hour work week, and clamp down on staff taking more than their five weeks annual leave.
Socialism is an economic and political system where the ways of making a living (factories, offices, etc.) are owned by the workers who run them and the people who depend on them, meaning the value made belongs to the people who make it, instead of a group of private owners.
This from the Guardian
The government has bought a $15.9m (£12m) seven bedroom luxury New York apartment for a senior British civil servant charged with signing fresh trade deals in a post-Brexit world, the Guardian can reveal.
The foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt oversaw the purchase of a 5,893 sq ft (574 sq metre) apartment as the official residence for Antony Phillipson, the UK trade commissioner for North America and consul general in New York. The apartment occupies the whole of the 38th floor of 50 United Nations Plaza, a 42-storey luxury tower near the UN headquarters in Manhattan.The 167 metre tower, designed by the firm of celebrated British architect Norman Foster is described as “the ultimate global address”, and was also home to Nikki Haley when she served as the US ambassador to the UN until December 2018.
[Link]
Al this when austerity continues for the workers of both France and the UK, where they have not seen any increase in their earning for a good few years now despite increases in the cost of living to put a roof over their heads, feed and clothe their families, healthcare and other social benefits cut to the bone.
It makes me wonder how much goes unreported.