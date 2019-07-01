© Reuters / Mohammad Ismail



A large explosion in the diplomatic district of Afghanistan's capital has reportedly left dozens of people injured.Photographs and videos taken at the scene show a huge plume of smoke rising from the Kabul neighborhood which houses the US and UK embassies. It's not clear whether either diplomatic compound was damaged in the attack.According to local media, a spokesman for Afghanistan's Ministry of Public Health said thatin the blast.Kabul's chief police spokesman, Firdous Faramaz, told the Associated Press that he could not yet comment on the attack's intended target or the type of explosive device used.The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack, which is believed to have targeted a building belonging to the Afghan Defense Ministry.Afghan Special Forces were reportedly deployed nearby, where they are said to be battling with two militants.