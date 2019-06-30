© Reuters/Damir Sagolj/Jonathan Ernst



Donald Trump said he has a "certain chemistry" with Kim Jong-un ahead of a meeting between the US and North Korean leaders at the DMZ. But this shouldn't raise hopes too high - he's "in no rush" to alter his Korea policy."For some reason we have a certain chemistry - or whatever," Trump told journalists after meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Seoul. However, there's"Let's see what happens. We have a long way to go. But I'm in no rush."Trump is expected to briefly speak and shake hands with Kim Jong-un later on Sunday at the demilitarized zone (DMZ). Nevertheless, a further breakthrough in US-North Korea relations should not be expected, Trump explained. He said that he had the idea "to maybe say hello, just shake hands quickly and say hello," just because "we haven't seen each other since Vietnam."Despite playing down prospects of major diplomatic progress, the meeting could produce something more important than just a formal handshake, Trump added, hinting that another summit with Kim might be discussed.he said.