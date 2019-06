© Fox News



I don't believe only in reproductive freedom, I believe in reproductive justice ... And you know, what that means is that just because a woman or let's also not forget someone in the trans-community. A trans-female is poor. It doesn't mean they shouldn't have the right to exercise that right to choose.

The Democratic Party went completely insane on Wednesday . That's been happening for a while, of course -- insanity is a process.They no longer care about what's true, what's possible, even what's real. They live in a kind of dream-state, a place of fantasy punctuated by howls of self-righteousness.Julian Castro was an actual cabinet secretary in the Obama administration. It was only a couple of years ago. He explained at the debate thatI'm not joking.And so they cheered. Behold, late empire liberalism in full flower.There never have been any people like that. There never will be any people like that. Why? Because it's impossible.Pretending otherwise is lunacy. It's the very definition of lunacy.But Julian Castro doesn't care. Taxpayer-funded transgender abortion sounds like something that all good progressives should support. So Castro fervently does.They can't say a word. They're too intimidated. They know HR is watching. So they nod like monkeys, as if everything he is saying is completely sane. "Oh, good point, Mr. Secretary. Trans-females shouldn't have to pay for their own abortions. That's racist."The whole thing was like a cartoon or an Evil One novel. It went on like this all night. For example,"When somebody comes across the border, we should not criminalize desperation, to treat that as a civil violation," he said."Criminalize desperation." And you thought this was your country just because, like your ancestors, you were born here. Just because you pay half your income to the government to keep the whole thing going, you thought it was your country? Think again, racist. America belongs to the rest of the world. Your job is to shut up and pay for it. Complain and we will punish you.Bill de Blasio often makes that point. Now, de Blasio is the single worst mayor in the 400-year history of New York City. That's impressive. But how did he wind up on a presidential debate stage last night? God knows. Maybe he illegally immigrated there. It doesn't matter. He was there.And once he had the mic,"Yes, we're supposed to be for 70 percent tax rate on the wealthy," he said. "You hear folks say there's not enough money. What I say to them every single time is there's plenty of money in this world. There's plenty of money in this country. It's just in the wrong hands."Got it? We've got the power; soon we'll have all the guns and we're coming for your stuff. That was the major theme of Wednesday night. And in case anyone missed it, the two widest candidates on stage, Sen. Cory Booker and Beto O'Rourke, decided to repeat the point in stilted Spanish.How long before you're banned from socially speaking it? You think we're joking, right? Better to learn Espanol if you want to talk to your grandkids. It's a brand new world.Hope you're excited for it. At least men will be able to get free abortions.Adapted from Tucker Carlson's monologue from Tucker Carlson Tonight on June 27, 2019.