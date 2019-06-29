Marianne Williamson

Being considered the most unconventional candidate of the 20 Democrats on stage was quite an accomplishment!
Author Marianne Williamson's quirky, love-conquers-all approach on the Democratic debate stage Thursday drew applause, ridicule and confusion.

On Friday, she was attracting donations. From Republicans.

GOP strategist Jeff Roe, who ran Texas Sen. Ted Cruz' 2016 presidential campaign, tweeted out to his 16,000 followers asking fellow Republicans "to donate $1 to keep this vibrant democrat on the debate stage. One debate performance is not enough."

At least several people appear to have taken up the challenge based on responses to Roe, accompanied by copies of receipts of their campaign donations.

Because qualifying for future debates requires a certain level of fundraising and support, Republicans say they want to keep her offbeat presence on stage.




Williamson, a motivational speaker who officiated Elizabeth Taylor's 1991 wedding to construction worker Larry Fortensky at Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch, was the most unconventional candidate of the 20 Democrats who qualified for the debate stage in Miami this week.

She suggested one of her first acts as president would be to call New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to find out how to make the United States "the best place in the world for a child to grow up."

She scolded her rivals for thinking that proposing lots of plans will defeat President Donald Trump in 2020.