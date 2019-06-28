Hello and welcome to the Democratic Party presidential debates, where tonight ten people will pretend to be much further to the left than they actually are so that normal human beings will like them.Our first question is for Senator Elizabeth Warren. Senator Warren, you have many plans for America. Many, many plans. Is this correct?Yes that is correct. I have many plans to make things better, and Americans must come together and work together as Americans to make America America.Thank you. Congressman O'Rourke, how do you feel about taxing the wealthy?Me gustaría informar a todos que puedo hablar español.Uhh... Okay?Hey I can speak Spanish too!Yes, yes you both can speak Spanish. This next question is for Senator Warren. Senator, you have many plans for America. Do you think rich people should be allowed to feast on the flesh of poor people?No. We should stop allowing rich people to eat poor people because there are laws against this and my plan is to enforce those laws.I can actually speak Spanish better than anyone here, so I pretty much win this debate.Yeah well I live in a poor neighborhood.Well I think-You shut your whore mouth, Delaney. Senator Warren, we haven't heard from you in a while. You've got lots of plans for America. Do you believe every American should have healthcare?Yes, every American should be allowed to have healthcare.That's beautiful. I love you.I pronounce Hispanic names correctly, too. Like, perfectly.May I just interrupt for a moment to say that I am a white guy who would like to be president?Yes, you may.Can I?Fuck you, limp dick. Governor Inslee, you're a white guy who wants to be president. How do you feel about a woman's right to choose?I basically invented it.I would like to collect my identity politics points for him saying that please.The neighborhood I live in is rather poor actually.War is bad.I also am in this debate.It's time for a commercial break, but we'll be back with more Elizabeth Warren after this.Welcome back to the-Wakjbwoiwefnfboqnhunafkh bfkjdfnnikr hfbskjfbbhd giuvnmmhbfuui wnoerifiolsfniOops never mind, one more commercial break.And we're back! Senator Warren, you've got a lot of plans for America. Do you think it's good for people to be murdered with guns, or bad?It's bad.Brilliant. Congresswoman Gabbard, you have said that you hate gay people and you want them all to die and go to hell so you can urinate on their graves by the light of a blood moon. How, specifically, do you sleep at night?I do not hate gay people.Right. Congressman O'Rourke, if I asked you a normal question in plain English, would you please give me a straight answer in response?You know one of the most powerful pieces of art in the United States capital is the Trumbull painting of George Washington resigning his commission to the Continental Congress, at the height of his power submitting to the rule of law and the will of the people. That has withstood the test of time for the last 243 years, and some people say well does this mean that neoliberalism can't work? And I always say you know what? We're AmeriCANs, not AmeriCAN'Ts. I say we CAN come together, as Americans, as white Americans, as black Americans, as gay, trans and Latino Americans, and we can find a neoliberalism that works for all of us.Please stop standing on top of your podium.I too can speak with lots of inspiring-sounding words. I speak them really intensely, like I'm trying to rip into your guts with my voice. I live in a poor neighborhood. People get shot. Shot right in the face. You people don't even know.I would like to use my small amount of time to argue for the indefinite occupation of Afghanistan because the Taliban attacked us on 9/11.They definitely did not.You are the same as Donald Trump.So, who wants to Russia Russia Russia Russia Russia? Russia! RUSSIA! RUSSIA!!!I would like to Russia Russia Russia-SHUT THE FUCK UP, DELANEY.You know, sometimes giving the rich and powerful people everything they want is the most progressive and revolutionary thing you can do.Okay we're running out of time, so everyone quickly give your parting remarks.I am well-known and I have familiarized myself with the progressive-sounding things to say.I'm like a hundred percent certain I could take Mike Pompeo in a fair fight.This is the weirdest Republican primary debate I've ever participated in.I- wait, which one am I again?Together, all things are possible in America, where our inspiration to thrive outweighs our differences and overcomes our obstacles, and I don't know about you, but I believe we can all make positive changes and sail off together into the sunset in a sailboat on a field of wheat.Even the names of Central and South American countries. I pronounce them absolutely perfectly.Klobuchar 2020! Together, we can make small, incremental changes or leave them the way they are if it's too politically inconvenient!In my very poor neighborhood they call me Crazy Eyes. They say it's because my eyes are so normal.You cannot stop me. I am inevitable.America-And we're out of time! Tune in tomorrow for more of the same with Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Iggy Silverstein, Jorp Japson, Merv Meebleton, and many other famous politicians!