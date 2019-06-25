Amid escalating tensions with the hostile celestial object, National Security Adviser"Newly collected intelligence shows the Sun, day after day, generating extreme levels of nuclear energy, and America simply cannot stand idly by any longer," said Bolton, adding that the United States will soon be forced to consider a preemptive attack on the Sun,"We know the Sun is harboring dangerous amounts of nuclear power in what we are referring to as its 'Core,' a site where the Sun appears to be fusing over 600 million metric tons of hydrogen every second. This is, needless to say, an extremely powerful, aggressive star that threatens the American way of life, and, frankly, I question the utility of negotiating with such an unreasonable orb." Bolton added that the United States would likely consider military action after giving the Sun a chance to comply with a nuclear accord.