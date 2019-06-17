frog marriage
For the past three weeks, temperatures have been sweltering in India. The searing heat isn't just uncomfortable, it's also deadly. So far, approximately 76 people have died from the heatwave which has reached 50 C in some regions.

Hopeful to put an end to the burdensome weather, hundreds of Indian citizens gathered for a wedding between two frogs. The ceremony, called "Mandooka Parinaya," was held to appease the rain gods in an attempt to put an end to the drought.

According to the Times of India, the event began with volunteers catching a group of frogs in two different areas of the city. After being inspected by the Department of Zoology in Manipal, the betrothed were chosen. Varuna and Varsha were named after the god of water and the rainy season.

frog marriage 2
© The Times of India
Attendees went above and beyond to make the wedding memorable. For example, Varuna and Varsha rode into the hotel for their wedding ceremony on a tricycle. Furthermore, both were wearing custom-made outfits. The female frog was even fitted with a toe ring.

More than 100 people received invitation cards for the one-of-a-kind event and after the ceremony, food was served to the guests. Now that the frogs have been wed, they will go on a honeymoon in Mannapall, a village near Manipal. There, they will be released back into the wild.

Though the ceremony may be perceived as unconventional or odd, it brought peace to those who are currently affected by the blistering heat. In this sense, there is much to celebrate about the union of these two frogs.