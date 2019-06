The Obama administration deleted hundreds of speeches and statements on the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) website just hours before President Donald Trump officially entered office, according to research released Tuesday.according to research conducted by the Sunlight Foundation, a nonpartisan organization that advocates for government transparency."With a couple of clicks of a mouse, access to a federal government web resource containingthe Sunlight Foundation wrote, noting that archived speeches dating back from 2004 were among those deleted.Speeches from former acting ICE Director Thomas Homan, a public supporter of Trump's immigration policies, were among those prominently included in the deletion list.A February 2016 speech delivered to the Senate Judiciary Committee by Homan was among those removed. Then the executive associate director of Enforcement and Removal Operations,telling lawmakers how the agency and the Obama White House were working to manage the surge of young illegal children reaching the southern border en masse.In another example, a May 2016 transcript of Homan explainingaccording to the Foundation. Other, less controversial, speeches were also included on the chopping block.It is not yet clear why the Obama White House reportedly deleted these specific transcripts, and ICE did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation. While the Sunlight Foundation stated that outgoing administrations make routine changes to their websites, they also"It is not inconceivable that an outgoing Democratic administration might want to avoid preserving these public stances for future scrutiny," the Foundation wrote.