Society's Child
Moral decay: New York state lawmakers seek to legalize prostitution
Fox 5
Wed, 12 Jun 2019 19:45 UTC
The bill isn't expected to get a vote before the Democrat-led Senate and Assembly plan to adjourn for the year next week.
But supporters still hailed the announcement of the bill as a critical step toward repealing criminal penalties for sex workers and their customers.
Speaking at a press conference in Manhattan Monday, former and current sex workers talked about being forced into the industry as minors.
They said many sex workers rely on their jobs to make ends meet. "We only want to live, be free and be safe," said TS Candii, a former sex worker and current leader in the effort to decriminalize the industry. She said started selling sex at age 13 as a matter of survival.
The bill's sponsor in the Assembly, Manhattan Democrat Richard Gottfried, said outlawing prostitution has only forced sex workers into the shadows, where they can be exploited, trafficked and then punished for breaking the law.
"Trying to stop sex work between consenting adults should not be the business of the criminal justice system," he said. "It has not worked for a couple of thousand years."
The bill faces opponents on the left and right, however, showing just how difficult it will be to change those old laws.
A leading anti-trafficking group supports decriminalizing sex work, but not the actions of pimps and johns. "Prostitution causes severe long-term psychological and physical harm," said Judy Harris Kluger, a former judge who now serves as executive director of Sanctuary for Families, which provides services to sex trafficking victims. "We are better than this."
Advocates for sex workers are also supporting legislation this year that would repeal criminal penalties for loitering with the intent to engage in prostitution.
More than 100 current and former sex workers in favor of that bill rallied at the state Capitol last month.
Source: Associated Press
Reader Comments
Most of the world understands.
And just what do they understand, their lives have been prostituted for,,,a drug induced society, a meal.. to provide as a single parent for her children, to give income to her family. to get out of the gutter of poverty, a woman sells her body in desperate times, the only thing she has left is to sell.
her body.
Some can grandiose it as a providing a need a service to society,, a form of delusion IMO. When a woman has nothing left but to sell her body, then she has reached desperation.
And this in one of the most wealthy states in the US. I think it is more an indication of the social and moral corruption of a society, where selling of a woman's body, to be used and abused in a sexual act. is looked upon as a form of normal practice,.
And you say the world understands, that is a very naive statement.
Do you understand?
And all this for a cheap trick...well I think the most high class prostitutes that ask for higher fees, regardless, high or low, they are also in danger of losing their lives, and being thrown in the gutter as a non person ...
It really does not make a difference, after all they are just hookers
The Willy Picton case in Vancouver comes to mind
[Link]