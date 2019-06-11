Kids want climate justice
© Lorie Shaull
New litigation in Australia will require companies to create risk assessments for climate change and how companies are going to respond to the changing climate. This will give a chance to risk assess the Grand Solar Minimum or CO2, both will be acceptable as the wording is not clear on what risk for the planet or companies operating. The new laws are targeting company officers and governments themselves, at least it can be an A or B choice.


