Some 2,000 protesters gathered in the southern French city, considered to be one of the main strongholds of the whole Yellow Vests movement, according to police figures. The demonstration promptly escalated into clashes with police, at least 6 people were reportedly detained.
Police said the protesters pelted them with various projectiles. Law enforcement responded with tear gas that engulfed the narrow streets of the city's center.
Police officers were present at the scene in large numbers - and backed up by truck-mounted water cannons.
Some officers were also spotted wielding hand-held fire hoses, dousing the protesters with water.
Clashes between the Yellow Vests and law enforcement have also been registered in the commune of Drancy, located in the north-eastern suburbs of Paris. The protesters tried to erect a barricade in a street, but it was promptly swarmed and dismantled by riot police, footage from the scene shows.
