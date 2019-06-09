© AFP / Pascal Guyot

France's Yellow Vests took to the streets to protest government policies for the 30th weekend in a row. Tensions were particularly high in Montpellier, where clashes between demonstrators and police erupted.Some 2,000 protesters gathered in the southern French city, considered to be one of the main strongholds of the whole Yellow Vests movement, according to police figures. The demonstration promptly escalated into clashes with police, at least 6 people were reportedly detained.Police said the protesters pelted them with various projectiles. Law enforcement responded with tear gas that engulfed the narrow streets of the city's center., dousing the protesters with water.According to official figures, some 3,700 protesters, including 1,100 in Paris, took to the streets on Saturday across France. Given the fact that at least 2,000 gathered in Montpellier alone,Clashes between the Yellow Vests and law enforcement have also been registered in the commune of Drancy, located in the north-eastern suburbs of Paris. The protesters tried to erect a barricade in a street, but it was promptly swarmed and dismantled by riot police, footage from the scene shows.