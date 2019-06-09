Puppet Masters
Symbolic: Oak tree planted by Trump and Macron at White House dies
Sputnik
Sat, 08 Jun 2019 20:15 UTC
According to Le Figaro newspaper, the oak tree that President Trump planted on the lawn near the White House in April 2018 has died. The report specifies that the site where the tree was supposed to grow is now empty.
The tree originated from a forest in the French Ain department, where thousands of US Marines died during World War I and was deemed to be a sign of strong French-US ties when it grew.
However, the tree was damaged during the long plant quarantine period upon its entry into the US and eventually failed to take root once it was planted.
Ties between the American and French presidents have been marred since Macron was given a warm reception during a White House visit in 2018: Macron and Trump have conflicting views on climate change, as well as on US plans to slap tariffs on the EU.
The liberty of a democracy is not safe if the people tolerate the growth of private power to a point where it comes stronger than their democratic state itself. That, in its essence, is fascism - ownership of government by an individual, by a group, or by any other controlling private power.
Can't we get feedback from the experts like Climate Barbie or PM as how this relates to global warming and the climate crisis.
Interesting exchange developing here... I think the crux of understanding suffering and free-will against the backdrop of "all there is is...
Let me see if I understand this picture - the black mayor is forced to resign because she dared to do what white politicians do everyday when they...
These claims are just an excuse to start building US bases in Arctic to "prevent any attempts of military building in the area".
Any one who understands the ancient Latin, other than Historians, or for that matter, the historian of the ancient Latin language of the Vatican,...