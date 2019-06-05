and would have a chilling effect on public interest journalism.

Police have raided the home of a News Corp journalist in what the media company has called a "dangerous act of intimidation" after she reported on a top secret government proposal to give Australia's cyber spies unprecedented powers.Australian Federal Police officers presented Annika Smethurst, the national political editor of News Corp's Sunday tabloids, with a search warrant on Tuesday morning.The warrant granted officers authority to access her home, computer and mobile phone.News Corp's report included details from a top secret internal document proposing new abilities to "proactively disrupt and covertly remove" onshore threats by "hacking into critical ­infrastructure".The federal police confirmed the execution of a search warrant on Tuesday as part of an "investigation into the alleged unauthorised disclosure of national security information".In a statement, the police said they would allege the disclosure of "these specific documents undermines Australia's national security"."No arrests are expected today as a result of this activity," the statement said.In an updated statement, police said the warrant was in relation to "the alleged publishing of information classified as an official secret, which is an extremely serious matter that has the potential to undermine Australia's national security".The police arrived at Smethurst's home at about 9am and stayed until 4.30pm."The raid was outrageous and heavy-handed," the spokesperson said in a statement.2GB radio host Ben Fordham also revealed on Tuesday that he has been contacted by Home Affairs this week about his reporting, with the department investigating how he obtained "highly confidential" information about asylum seeker vessels.Government sources were quoted as calling the proposed powers a "political power grab" that had concerned some insiders.The secretaries of the Home Affairs and Defence departments, Michael Pezzullo and Greg Moriarty, and the director-general of ASD, Mike Burgess, hit back at the story, saying there was "no proposal to increase the ASD's powers to collect intelligence on Australians or to covertly access their private data".On Tuesday, Centre Alliance senator Rex Patrick condemned the raid as a "heavy-handed effort to browbeat the media" and praised Smethurst's work.he said.Journalists' union the Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance hit out at the AFP for "attacking democracy and the public's right to know" and punishing a journalist for a legitimate news story that aired important information."It is an outrage that more than a year after the story was reported in April 2018 but just days after the federal election result, the federal police are now raiding a journalist's home in order to seize documents, computers and a mobile phone in order to track down the source," MEAA official Marcus Strom said.