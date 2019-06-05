Australian Federal Police officers presented Annika Smethurst, the national political editor of News Corp's Sunday tabloids, with a search warrant on Tuesday morning.
The warrant granted officers authority to access her home, computer and mobile phone.
The actions are in connection to a story published in April 2018 which revealed internal government discussions about introducing new powers for electronic intelligence agency the Australian Signals Directorate.
News Corp's report included details from a top secret internal document proposing new abilities to "proactively disrupt and covertly remove" onshore threats by "hacking into critical infrastructure".
The federal police confirmed the execution of a search warrant on Tuesday as part of an "investigation into the alleged unauthorised disclosure of national security information".
In a statement, the police said they would allege the disclosure of "these specific documents undermines Australia's national security".
"No arrests are expected today as a result of this activity," the statement said.
In an updated statement, police said the warrant was in relation to "the alleged publishing of information classified as an official secret, which is an extremely serious matter that has the potential to undermine Australia's national security".
The police arrived at Smethurst's home at about 9am and stayed until 4.30pm.
A spokesperson for News Corp Australia said the police raid was a "dangerous act of intimidation" and would have a chilling effect on public interest journalism.
"The raid was outrageous and heavy-handed," the spokesperson said in a statement.
"News Corp Australia has expressed the most serious concerns about the willingness of governments to undermine the Australian public's right to know about important decisions governments are making that can and will impact ordinary Australian citizens.2GB radio host Ben Fordham also revealed on Tuesday that he has been contacted by Home Affairs this week about his reporting, with the department investigating how he obtained "highly confidential" information about asylum seeker vessels.
"What's gone on this morning sends clear and dangerous signals to journalists and newsrooms across Australia."
Smethurst's story reported the top secret proposal as one that would for the first time allow the ASD to target Australians, as opposed to enemies on foreign soil. The use of the powers would be subject to approval from the defence and home affairs ministers.
Government sources were quoted as calling the proposed powers a "political power grab" that had concerned some insiders.
The secretaries of the Home Affairs and Defence departments, Michael Pezzullo and Greg Moriarty, and the director-general of ASD, Mike Burgess, hit back at the story, saying there was "no proposal to increase the ASD's powers to collect intelligence on Australians or to covertly access their private data".
On Tuesday, Centre Alliance senator Rex Patrick condemned the raid as a "heavy-handed effort to browbeat the media" and praised Smethurst's work.
"Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton and Home Affairs secretary Mike Pezzullo clearly hate media scrutiny. The actions of the federal police are very clearly intended to have a chilling effect on journalistic inquiry," he said.
Journalists' union the Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance hit out at the AFP for "attacking democracy and the public's right to know" and punishing a journalist for a legitimate news story that aired important information.
"It is an outrage that more than a year after the story was reported in April 2018 but just days after the federal election result, the federal police are now raiding a journalist's home in order to seize documents, computers and a mobile phone in order to track down the source," MEAA official Marcus Strom said.
Its pathetic.
We the people pay for that rubbish,for the police to be used against the people who pay for their very existence..
Gotta protect the 1% who own 99% of the wealth eh.