They are all connected. The Deep State, Obama, the Clintons, the Clinton Global Initiative, Italy's former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, Italy's spies involved in the Russia Hoax, George Soros, etc.Earlier this month Italian Prime Minister Conte asked for the resignations of four top intelligence officials after his call with President Donald Trump.The plan was to insert classified Hillary emails on servers of an Italian owned company in the US linked to the Republican Party. The plan was foiled but the implications were significant. It was like a policeman planting evidence to fabricate a crime. It also was concerning if Italian Intelligence actually had classified e-mails from Hillary Clinton.Now a video was discovered that shows former PM of Italy, Renzi, not only was close with Obama but he also spoke at the Clinton Global Initiative alongside George Soros.Soros was also reportedly supporting the airport protests in the US shortly after President Trump's inauguration. A week before that Soros was reportedly behind 50 Groups involved in the 'Women's March the day after the inauguration. Before that, Soros was connected to the groups demanding election recounts after the November 8th election and Soros money was funding more protests during these efforts.And DCLeaks released information that revealed Soros funded Black Lives Matter protests across the country.