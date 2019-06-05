soros and clinton
They are all connected. The Deep State, Obama, the Clintons, the Clinton Global Initiative, Italy's former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, Italy's spies involved in the Russia Hoax, George Soros, etc.

Earlier this month Italian Prime Minister Conte asked for the resignations of four top intelligence officials after his call with President Donald Trump.

It was reported that former President Obama and the former leader of Italy, Matteo Renzi, worked together in an effort to frame current President Trump utilizing Italian assets. Obama met with Renzi in Italy before the 2016 election and in early 2017.

The plan was to insert classified Hillary emails on servers of an Italian owned company in the US linked to the Republican Party. The plan was foiled but the implications were significant. It was like a policeman planting evidence to fabricate a crime. It also was concerning if Italian Intelligence actually had classified e-mails from Hillary Clinton.

Now a video was discovered that shows former PM of Italy, Renzi, not only was close with Obama but he also spoke at the Clinton Global Initiative alongside George Soros.


George Soros was interviewed years ago on CBS's 60 Minutes where he admitted helping Nazi's during World War II steal from Jews during the war. Soros is Jewish. He was unapologetic.

Soros was also reportedly supporting the airport protests in the US shortly after President Trump's inauguration. A week before that Soros was reportedly behind 50 Groups involved in the 'Women's March the day after the inauguration. Before that, Soros was connected to the groups demanding election recounts after the November 8th election and Soros money was funding more protests during these efforts.

And DCLeaks released information that revealed Soros funded Black Lives Matter protests across the country.

George Soros was connected to every major protest after the election and many, if not all leading up to the election, including Black Lives Matter.

And we also know that the beginnings of the fake Anti-Trump Russia dossier may lead back to George Soros.