An Israeli missile struck a target in the Syrian province of Quneitra on Monday; the attack caused a number of casualties, the SANA news agency reported."An Israeli missile targeted Tel al-Shaar in Quneitra," the Syrian news agency stated, noting further that a "military vehicle was targeted and there are wounded".After reports about the attack emerged, the IDF confirmed that it was behind the air strike on Syria.This comes after on 17 May, SANA reported that Syrian air defence systems had intercepted "luminous objects coming from the occupied territories, shooting down a number of them" from Israeli-controlled territory.Last month, Syria accused Tel Aviv of carrying out an airstrike against military bases in Masiaf, in northwestern Syria's Hama province.