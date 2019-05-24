Theresa May has confirmed thatin order for a leadership election to take place this summer.Following a widespread revolt over her 'new Brexit deal', the Prime Minister has finally caved to growing calls from her MPs to step down. Her decision follows a meeting with Sir Graham Brady, the leader of backbench Tories, in Downing Street this morning.Mrs May said that the process of electing her successor would begin the week after she finally stepped down as Conservative leader. She said she had informed the Queen that she would continue to serve as Prime Minister until that process was complete.In an emotional statement on the steps of Downing Street, she said she had "done my best" to get her Withdrawal Agreement Bill through Parliament but acknowledged she had failed to do so."It is and will always remain a matter of deep regret to me that I have not been able to deliver Brexit," she said."I have striven to make the UK a country that works not just for a privileged few but for everyone and to honour the result of the EU referendum."Watched by husband Philip and her closest aides, Mrs May said it was in the "best interests of the country for a new prime minister to lead that effort"."So I am today announcing that I will resign as leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party on Friday 7th June so that a successor can be chosen."Concluding her statement, Mrs May's voice broke as she said: "I will shortly leave the job that it has been the honour of my life to hold."The second female prime minister, but certainly not the last. I do so with no ill will, but with enormous and enduring gratitude to have had the opportunity to serve the country I love."