Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) once again took a shot at Americans on Tuesday when she said during a podcast that "ignorance" was prevalent in "many parts of this country."Speaking about the process that refugees go through, Omar claimed that Republicans were "really good at misinformation and sort of really reorganizing facts to sort of paint a picture that really eventually is not rooted in fact.""And so it is not that they might not be knowledgeable about this, but they use it as a tool to stir up hate and division," Omar continued. "And ignorance really is pervasive in many parts of, of this country."LISTEN: