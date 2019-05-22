Primitive Defense Mechanisms

1. Denial

2. Regression

3. Acting Out

4. Dissociation

5. Compartmentalization

6. Projection

Projection is often the result of a lack of insight and acknowledgement of one's own motivations and feelings.

7. Reaction Formation

Less Primitive, More Mature Defense Mechanisms

8. Repression

9. Displacement

10. Intellectualization

11. Rationalization

12. Undoing

Mature Defense Mechanisms

13. Sublimation

14. Compensation

15. Assertiveness