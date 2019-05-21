Puppet Masters
Though Trump threatens 'great force' at Iran provocation, he says 'no indication' of one
RT
Tue, 21 May 2019 00:42 UTC
Washington has been "very much involved" in the situation with Iran - cranking up sanctions, sending over its military might and threatening war - "because we are trying to help a lot of people out," Trump said.
As rhetoric between the US and Iranian governments heated up in the last few days, cautious voices have been pointing out the potentially devastating consequences of an all-out war between the US and the Islamic Republic, and the impact it could have on the region, including war-ravaged Iraq.
While neither of the sides appear to favor that prospect, at least publicly, Trump added fuel to his war-mongering rhetoric, promising to fend off any potential provocation from Iran "with great force."
However, asked if he had a reason to believe that such a provocation is imminent, Trump admitted that there is nothing to suggest that. "We have no indication that anything is happening or will happen, but if it does, it will be met, obviously, with great force. We'll have no choice," Trump said.
Having earlier on Monday refuted media reports that the US is seeking talks with Iran, Trump insisted that the ball is in Tehran's court and that it is the Islamic Republic that will have to reach out to the US.
"If they call, we will certainly negotiate, but this is going to be up to them. I only want them to call if they are ready, if they are not ready, they don't have to bother," the US president said.
So far, Trump's persistent threats to annihilate Iran have not encouraged Tehran to sit down for talks.
Responding to Trump's tweet, in which he professed "the official end of Iran" if it gears up to "fight," Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Trump should "try respect" for a change, invoking historic "aggressors" like Alexander the Great and Genghis Khan, who had failed to conquer Iran.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has rejected the prospect of negotiations with Washington, saying it would be useless to engage with officials who "don't abide by anything."
Trump started his anti-Iran offensive by unilaterally pulling out of the 2015 nuclear accord and unilaterally reimposing sanctions. In response, Tehran has been gradually scaling back its own commitments under the deal. On Monday, Tehran announced that it would begin to enrich the maximum quantity of uranium allowed under the deal, and would seek higher levels of production if an agreement to end the political and economic standoff isn't reached within the next 60 days.
