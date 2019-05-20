An Al Jazeera video which accused Israel of exploiting the Holocaust to carry out a Nazi-like policy of "annihilation" against the Palestinians has been deleted following accusations of anti-Semitism.Posted on the Arabic version of Al Jazeera's popular current events channel, AJ+, the short commentary video argued that while the Holocaust did in fact happen, the total number of Jews killed by the Nazis was "inflated by the Zionist movement" to create international support for the creation of Israel."The annihilation of any people because of their race, sex or religion is an unacceptable thing that deserves to be strongly denounced. Denouncing the Holocaust is a moral obligation," video's presenter, Muna Hawwa, said. "But Israel is the biggest winner from the Holocaust, and it uses the same Nazi justifications as a launching pad for the racial cleansing and annihilation of the Palestinians."The video continued: "The main ideology of the 'State of Israel' is based on religious, national and geographic concepts that suckled from the Nazi spirit and its main notions."Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Emmanuel Nahshon wrote on Twitter Saturday that the AJ+ video "is the worst kind of pernicious evil" and that Al Jazeera "brainwashes young people in the Arab world" and "perpetuates hatred of Israel and the Jews."The network quickly pulled the video, claiming that it had been deleted because it "violated the editorial standards of the network." Two journalists were also suspended on Sunday. The commentary amassed 1.1 million views on Facebook and Twitter before it was taken down, according to Haaretz.While many expressed outrage over the video, others used the opportunity to share memes about Qatar-funded Al Jazeera and its curious editorial policies.