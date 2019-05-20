© Newshub



Condemnation of the Government's plans to address climate change is growing within the rural sector with claims stock would have to be culled to reach the proposed targets.The Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill will create a legally binding objective to limit global warming to no more than 1.5°C with a net zero carbon approach.A specific target for biogenic methane has also been created with Climate Change Minister James Shaw saying the Government needed to work with the agriculture industry to manage emissions.The bill sets out a 10 percent reduction in biological methane emissions by 2030, with a provisional reduction ranging from 24 percent to 47 percent the aim by 2050.He said New Zealand farmers are already playing their part in tackling global warming, and are willing to do more.He said the targets are significantly higher than what is necessary to be equivalent to net-zero carbon dioxide."The announced methane reduction target for 2050 of 24-50 percent, when coupled with the target of net zero for nitrous oxide, requires the New Zealand agriculture sector to reduce its emissions by 43-60 percent.""At this point in time we have no idea how to achieve reductions of this level, without culling significant stock numbers."Meanwhile New Zealand's meat processors and exporters are also alarmed at the proposed methane emissions reduction target.Chief executive of the Meat Industry Association (MIA) Tim Ritchie said the Government appears to have based its target on a range of global emissions scenarios in the IPCC report.He said the proposed emissions targets are simply not possible with current technologies and farming methods, short of a significant decrease in pastoral agriculture."This will impose enormous economic costs on the country and threaten many regional communities who depend on pastoral agriculture."