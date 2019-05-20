idlib
© AFP 2019 / Mohamed al-Bakour
The Russian Centre for Reconciliation in Syria reported on Sunday that militants had violated the ceasefire regime in Idlib de-escalation zone 13 times in one day, injuring 3 Syrian servicemen.

Besides Idlib, the militants continue shelling the government's forces in Hama, Latakia and Aleppo provinces, the statement issued by the centre reads.

The centre continued by saying that the Syrian Army unilaterally ceased fire in Idlib starting from May 18.

"Starting from midnight [21:00 GMT on Friday], the Armed Forces of the Syrian Arab Republic unilaterally ceased fire in the Idlib de-escalation zone. At the same time, the shelling of the government forces' positions and civilian population in the provinces of Hama, Latakia and Aleppo by militants continue", the center said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed ceasefire violations by militants operating in Idlib de-escalation zone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Previously, the head of Russia's Reconciliation Centre in Syria said that militant groups acting in the Idlib de-escalation zone haven't ceased their attempts to attack Russia's Hmeymim base and Syrian government troops, adding that the terrorists attempted to shell Hmeymim airbase using multiple-launch rocket systems as well as drones twelve times over the past month.