© AFP 2019 / Mohamed al-Bakour

The Russian Centre for Reconciliation in Syria reported on Sunday that, the statement issued by the centre reads.The centre continued by saying that the Syrian Army unilaterally ceased fire in Idlib starting from May 18."Starting from midnight [21:00 GMT on Friday], the Armed Forces of the Syrian Arab Republic unilaterally ceased fire in the Idlib de-escalation zone. At the same time, the shelling of the government forces' positions and civilian population in the provinces of Hama, Latakia and Aleppo by militants continue", the center said in a statement.Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed ceasefire violations by militants operating in Idlib de-escalation zone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.Previously, the head of Russia's Reconciliation Centre in Syria said that militant groups acting in the Idlib de-escalation zone haven't ceased their attempts to attack Russia's Hmeymim base and Syrian government troops, adding that