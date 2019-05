© REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger



2017

Austria's ruling coalition party is under fire after a leaked video showed the vice chancellor discussing alleged quid pro quo arrangements with a "Russian oligarch niece" ... and some pundits quickly had their Russiagate meltdowns.The scandal rocked the Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) on Friday after two German publications, Spiegel and Suddeutscher Zeitung , released exposes of a video leaked to them by an unnamed party.The conversations reportedly lasted for hours.The FPO narrowly came in third place and became a junior partner in the current ruling coalition.On Saturday, Strache confirmed the meeting but insisted the information was taken out of context. He stillnot to damage the ruling coalition.That said, some pundits already had their usual Russiagate meltdowns, alleging the tape proves that the FPO was bought and paid-for by Moscow, which conspired with the right-wing party to destroy Austria's freedom of the press. The pièce de résistance in this claim is thatbesides a relative of a Kremlin-controlled businessman, through whom the Russian government may have wanted to gain influence in Austria.Strache himself said on Saturdaywho told Gudenus that she and her daughter wanted to move to Vienna to secure the meeting.Notably, Der Spiegel article itself says thatAnyway, if the "niece" was a Russian government agent, it doesn't seem that she managed to get Strache and Gudenus on board with some plan to subvert the election. At least the reports sayThe Kronen Zeitung tabloid did partially change ownership after the discussion, but it happened in autumn 2018 and the buyer was Austrian entrepreneur Rene Benko, who told Spiegel the deal was purely commercial.