A Russian farmer accidentally uncovered the 2,500-year-old remains of three elite members of an ancient nomadic tribe and a horse's skull, hidden for millennia on his land.The Sarmatian remains were found in wooden coffins at a burial site within a large mound in the village of Nikolskoye, in the Astrakhan region. Rustam Mudayev made the exciting discovery when he came across a bronze cauldron while digging on his farmland. He reported the find and archaeologists began excavating the site.Archaeologists continue to analyze the site.The Sarmatians thrived in southern Russia before moving to central and eastern Europe as they fought against the Romans, Goths, and Scythians.