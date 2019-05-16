© The Duran



Twitter-famous conspiracy theorist Louise Mensch has been bombarded by snarky comments afterHis treasonous crime? Agreeing to an interview with RT.Gravel, who is currently running for president, shared a clip from his appearance on RT's Going Underground on Twitter, noting that he was "honored" to come on the show and discuss the US-backed coup in Venezuela.Mensch, who is British, apparently thought that the former Alaska senator's performance was an affront to the crown - or something.Known as one of the most widely-derided conspiracy theorists on Twitter, Mensch has amassed a huge following of diehard #Resisters who are still waiting patiently for her Russiagate prophesies to come to pass. Her greatest hits include the nonsensical prediction that(showing her deep, British understanding of US government), and panningMensch's comment that she is "pro-life" and therefore "takes no pleasure" in reporting thatis considered by many to be a Twitter masterpiece.As usual, her poignant insight was countered by a severe internet tongue-lashing.one Twitter user joked, likely appealing to Mensch's penchant for unsubstantiated "bombshells."Another comment inquired about the status of one of Mensch's most memorable, treason-related jewels of punditry.Others reminded Mensch aboutwhich according to her, resulted from taking "hard drugs."Even Gravel got in on the Mensch-bashing action (although his account is managed by a group of his supporters), replying with the short but sweet retort: "Louise Mensch, 'journalist.'"Dozens of other Twitter users pushed back at Mensch, describing her as an(yes, incredibly, she once served in parliament).With comments overwhelmingly negative, a senior adviser to Gravel's presidential campaign weighed in on Mensch's hot take: